Offseason Scenario Sees Steelers Sign Franchise Left Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at a number of significant changes for the 2022 season — and left tackle could be one of them.

According to Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network, Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will be one of the top free agent offensive linemen available on the market this offseason. While Robinson could re-sign with the Jaguars — he’s currently playing on the franchise tag — it’s more likely that the 26-year-old tackle seeks a long-term deal.

As Wolfe notes, the Steelers could be a potential fit as they seek a new franchise left tackle this offseason.

“The end of an era is seemingly coming in Pittsburgh,” says Wolfe. “Ben Roethlisberger looks set to retire and the Steelers may no longer be a force in the AFC in the short term. They have struggled through this season, in part because of their offensive line.

Robinson’s overall play does not make him a clear upgrade at left tackle, but he offers the Steelers the potential of a building block. Robinson is undeniably talented and Pittsburgh may decide to use him as a foundational piece of their offensive line. His run blocking is a concern if they want to build an offense around Najee Harris, but he might be a player the Steelers feel they can develop and improve in their system.”

Robinson Represents Upgrade as Pass Blocker

Despite his youth and the fact that he’s started all five of his years in Jacksonville, Robinson isn’t exactly a dominant left tackle. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Robinson’s blocking grade of 67.1 this season (56th among all tackles who have seen at least 100 snaps) is very pedestrian. Making matters even more concerning is that it’s the best blocking grade of his career.

However, his 76.6 pass blocking grade is in the upper tier, ranking 24th among all starting tackles.

Rookie fourth-round draft selection Dan Moore Jr. has served as the team’s starting left tackle this season. The rookie tackle has a 59.3 blocking grade and a 60.5 pass blocking grade this season.

Considering one of the Steelers’ weaknesses is their lack of pass protection — it’s one of the reasons Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked 34 times this season, seventh-most in the NFL — signing Robinson would be an upgrade at the position.

According to Spotrac, Robinson’s market value is $11.4 million per season on a four-year deal. That would make him the 24th-highest paid player at the tackle position.

As the Steelers usher in a new era with a brand-new quarterback in 2022, it would be the perfect complementary move to also add a franchise left tackle.

Myles Garrett’s Final Message to Big Ben

With Roethlisberger likely preparing for his last home game as a member of the Steelers, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants to send the veteran quarterback out “with a bang.”

“I like the challenge of it, going against a guy of his caliber and a guy of his prestige,” Garrett said Friday. “I will just try to keep it cordial and send him off with a bang.”

Massive playoff implications are on the line as both teams are fighting just to remain in the playoff race. The Steelers enter with a record of 7-7-1, while the Browns are a tad behind at a record of 7-8.

The Steelers defeated the Browns in the first matchup back in October, 15-10. They’ll look to sweep their division rivals a year after losing to them in the postseason.