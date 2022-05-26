‘Shocking Trade’ Sees Steelers Acquire Disgruntled Pro Bowl WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers could pulled off a “shocking trade” for a notable wide receiver.

As a part of a “shocking trade ideas” list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey, one of the options is the San Francisco 49ers‘ Deebo Samuel. Samuel has made headlines as of late after requesting a trade in April. Tansey warns that a move for Samuel would be “un-Steeler-like,” but would also make sense due to the possible inclusion of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the starting lineup.

“A trade for Samuel would be one of the most un-Steeler-like moves we have seen from the franchise in quite some time,” says Tansy. “After all, the Steelers moved on from Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, so why would they bring in a wide receiver who is stirring up internal tension where he currently plays.”

Along with the argument that it would easy Pickett’s transition from college ball to the NFL, it would give the Steelers the most loaded wide receiver group in a stacked AFC North division.

“The upside of a potential Samuel trade is that Pittsburgh would have a loaded wide receiver corps to challenge any of the contenders in the AFC,” says Tansey. “A Samuel-Diontae Johnson-Chase Claypool trio would provide a massive boost to Kenny Pickett in his rookie season, and it would hand the Steelers a better wide receiver group than the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.”

Samuel is NFL’s Most Versatile Receiver

Samuel is probably the most versatile wide receiver in the NFL. The 26-year-old nicknamed himself a “wide back” due to lining up as both a wide receiver and a running back in the 49ers’ offense last season. Samuel not only caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, he also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. The rushing touchdowns mark an NFL record by a wide receiver in a single season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Samuel posted a 90.2 offensive grade in 2021, ranking third among all receivers in the league. For perspective, Diontae Johnson posted a 73.2 offensive grade and Chase Claypool posted a 67.2 offensive grade last season. Among all receivers, Johnson ranked 45th and Claypool ranked 85th in the league.

In other words, adding a dynamic versatile weapon who is entering the prime of his career would substantially improve the Steelers’ offensive core.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Why Steelers Likely Won’t Acquire Samuel

As Tansey notes, the Steelers would have to give up draft picks in order to acquire Samuel. To get an idea of what Samuel would cost, the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a sixth-round pick.

“This deal makes little sense from a realistic standpoint since the Steelers would have to give up a few draft picks in return for Samuel,” said Tansey. “The Steelers would not want to do that for obvious reasons with a young squad in place and draft picks likely to add to that new core over the next few years. “

While the Steelers are entering a new era with Omar Khan as the general manager, the franchise was never big on trading high draft picks under Kevin Colbert over the past 22 years. It’s unlikely they’ll change that philosophy now.

This trade isn’t likely to happen. But it’s a nice dream scenario if Pittsburgh was willing to mortgage multiple draft picks in the next few few years for a playmaker such as Samuel.