Steelers Sign Cousin of 7x Pro Bowler, Former Pitt Star

On Saturday night the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they signed eight undrafted rookie free agents following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. The most notable name on the list is Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert, mostly because he is the nephew of Sean Gilbert, who starred at the University of Pittsburgh and played 11 seasons in the NFL for four different teams. He’s also the cousin of former Pitt cornerback Darrelle Revis, who went on to become a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and earned Pro Bowl honors a total of seven times during his 11-year NFL career. Revis also won AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 while with the New York Jets.

Cornerback Shakur Brown

As for the second most notable name on the list, that would probably be Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown, who left school after his redshirt junior season and was regarded by some draft analysts as a potential mid-round pick. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and Pro Football Focus, recording five interceptions in seven games in 2020. In 26 games at MSU he recorded 54 tackles, with two tackles for loss, two sacks, 16 passes defensed and one touchdown.

According to Aaron Wilson, the agreement features a $25,000 signing bonus.

Linebacker Calvin Bundage

Another notable name is Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage, who had seven sacks last year and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 (coaches) in 2021. He finished his career at Oklahoma State with 148 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss, and 13 quarterback hurries, though he missed the 2019 season with a back injury

Per Wilson, he received a $7,500 signing bonus.

Wide Receivers Rico Bussey and Isaiah McKoy

The Steelers also added a pair of wide receivers in Rico Bussey and Isaiah McKoy, who hail from Hawaii and Kent State University, respectively.

Bussey caught 31 passes for 274 yards in eight games in 2020 after transferring from North Texas, where he had 128 receptions for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns.

McKoy had 25 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns in four games in 2020. In 2019 he collected 56 receptions for 872 yards and eight touchdowns and was named third-team All-MAC.

Safeties Donovan Stiner and Lamont Wade

The UDFA additions also include a pair of safeties in Donovan Stiner (Florida) and Lamont Wade (Penn State). Stiner played 48 career games for the Gators and recorded 150 tackles and three interceptions.

Wade, who is from Clairton, Pa., played 47 games for the Nittany Lions with 22 starts. In 2002 he was named Associated Press All-Big Ten second team, All-Big Ten third team (media) and honorable mention by the coaches. He recorded 37 tackles (18 solo), with two fumble recoveries, an interception and two passes defensed. He also had five kick returns for 192 yards, including a 100-yard return for touchdown against Illinois.

Linebacker Jamar Watson

Last but not least, the Steelers added Jamar Watson, who played in 49 games with 29 starts for Kentucky. He had 107 tackles, 18.5 sacks (fifth in school history), 28.5 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles, four passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery during the course of his career.



