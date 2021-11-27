Steelers Sign Offensive Guard, Place 2 on Injured Reserve

On Saturday afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers made a series of roster moves in the runup to Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. The moves include placing offensive guard/center J.C. Hassenauer and tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve. Both transactions were expected, as Hassenauer suffered a pectoral injury last Sunday night against the Chargers and did not practice all week. Likewise, Ebron didn’t practice amidst reports that he is facing “potential knee surgery.”

Steelers Sign John Leglue to the Active Roster

With Hassenauer out of the lineup for at least the next three games and starter Kevin Dotson already on injured reserve, the Steelers are getting pretty far into their depth at guard. Hence the addition of offensive lineman John Leglue to the 53-man roster.

Leglue—listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds—originally signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad in December of last year. He first entered the NFL in the spring of 2019, inking with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He was released by the Broncos at the end of training camp and spent part of the 2019 season on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints before joining the Green Bay Packers in December 2019. In college, Leglue started games at four different positions; left and right tackle, center and right guard.

Leglue signed a one-year Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers in January 2021, but was released during Pittsburgh’s last round of roster cuts on August 31, 2021. He was added to the practice squad the next day, where he remained until Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Steelers accounted for the expected loss of Ebron by signing Kevin Rader to the active roster. Rader will serve as third-string tight end, soon to add to his two games worth of regular-season experience. Per Pro Football Reference, the Youngstown State product has played 25 career snaps and has one reception for one yard.

Steelers Elevate 2 From Practice Squad

On Saturday the Steelers also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad, including defensive end Daniel Archibong, who made his NFL regular-season debut last weekend against the Chargers, playing 11 snaps and recording a pair of assisted tackles.

In addition, Pittsburgh elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was signed to the practice squad on October 12, 2021. Miller is a former second-round pick of the Chicago Bears who was drafted nine spots before Steelers receiver James Washington in 2018. He’s expected to serve as wide receiver depth with Ray-Ray McCloud currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, having played in 49 career games with 139 receptions for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns. Miller has limited experience as a kick returner. Last season he returned five punts for the Bears for a total of 55 yards. He has one career kickoff return for 16 yards.

