Steelers’ Mike Hilton Inactive vs. Cowboys, Rookie to Make NFL Debut

Early Sunday afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the six players who will be inactive for the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

At the top of the list is defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who was ruled “out” earlier this week. Also unavailable is slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who was listed as “doubtful” coming into the game. Fullback Derek Watt is inactive, too, presumably because of the lingering effects of his hamstring injury.

The other three players are familiar names on the weekly inactive list:

QB Josh Dobbs

OT Derwin Gray

TE Zach Gentry

That means inside linebacker Avery Williamson will make his Steelers debut against the Cowboys after being acquired in a trade with the New York Jets this past Monday.

Steelers Rookie Carlos Davis to Make NFL Debut

With Tyson Alualu inactive and Chris Wormely still on injured reserve, the Steelers will be calling on some very young interior defensive linemen today.

Second-year defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs figures to get the lion’s share of the snaps on the interior, but first-year player Henry Mondeaux could also see action, as might rookie seventh-round draft pick Carlos Davis (Nebraska), who is active for the first time in his young career.

Dallas Cowboys Inactives

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have a half-dozen players inactive, most notably rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci, who started last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a 23-9 loss.

The Cowboys plan to start quarterback Garrett Gilbert against the Steelers, and have elevated Cooper Rush from the practice squad to serve as Gilbert’s backup.

No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott is also active and expected to play, per pre-game reports by various Cowboys beat writers.

However, “a full workload is not expected,” and backup running back Tony Pollard should get carries too.

Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) looked well in pregame warmups and is a go against the #Steelers, but I’m told a full workload is not expected. Possibly not anything close to it. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2020

The other five inactive players are:

WR Malik Turner

S Reggie Robinson

RB Sewo Olonilua

LB Joe Thomas (wrist)

DE Bradlee Anae

Also of note is the fact that the Cowboys will have a new punter today in Hunter Niswander, who replaces Chris Jones, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a core muscle injury.

But the Cowboys have planned workouts with two other punters, including Marquette King, who was hoping to get a look-see from Mike Tomlin & Co. earlier this season.

The Cowboys enter the game as 14.5-point underdogs at BetMGM Sportsbook.

With a win against Dallas, Pittsburgh can set a new franchise record for its best start to a season (8-0). The 1978 Steelers started 7-0 en route to a win in Super Bowl XIII.

No doubt Tomlin is going to try his best to keep his mask in place all game long on Sunday. Earlier this week the NFL fined Tomlin and the Steelers a total of $350,000 for mask-wearing failures against the Baltimore Ravens.

