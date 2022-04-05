Steelers Considered ‘Landing Spot’ for 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a potential “landing spot” for arguably the top free agent left on the market.

As the Steelers brace for the 2022 NFL draft, there is one position that has yet to be addressed — strong safety. Pittsburgh is lacking a viable starter at the strong safety position with 2021 starter Terrell Edmunds still a free agent.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Steelers are the perfect “landing spot” for three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“The market for ‘Honey Badger’ has been unusually slow, which only makes Pittsburgh a better option considering the lack of overpriced bids,” says Benjamin. “The Steelers are still leaning on their defense to win now, and Mathieu next to Minkah Fitzpatrick would give them one of the league’s rangiest safety pairings.”

Mathieu’s Versatility and Resume is Impressive

The 29-year-old Mathieu spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs in a versatile role, playing the safety positions while also lining up as a slot cornerback. Mathieu was named a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and also garnered Pro Bowl berths for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Mathieu would make perfect sense for the Steelers from a personnel standpoint. However, would the team be willing to pay him, or would Mathieu would be willing to accept less than what’s he worth?

According to Spotrac, Mathieu’s market value is for $14.8 million per season. The Steelers’ salary cap space is at a little over $13 million — and that’s not including the incoming 2022 draft class.

During a recent conference call in late March, general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the idea of adding a veteran such as Mathieu to the roster. The longtime Steelers general manager appeared to shut down that notion, preferring to sign players coming off of their first contracts.

Mathieu — a nine-year veteran — is coming off of his second contract and is on the verge of playing for his third NFL team entering the 2022 season.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“Our preference is always to add players coming off of their first contract or as close to their first contract as they can be,” said Colbert.

Report: Mathieu Visiting Saints for First Meeting

There’s been a surprising lack of interest in free agency for the veteran. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Mathieu is the top remaining free agent on the market.

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, April 5, Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints. It’s the first team facility that Mathieu has visited as a free agent this offseason.

“Source: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu is heading in to the #Saints facility for a visit while he’s in New Orleans with family and friends,” says Rapoport. “Nothing imminent. But one of the top players available will be at his first facility this offseason.”

The Saints have more than $21 million in cap space and a pressing need at strong safety following the retirement of 13-year veteran Malcolm Jenkins. New Orleans also happens to be where Mathieu is from and he attended nearby LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Considering the Saints’ amount of salary cap space and its hometown appeal to Mathieu, they’re likely the favorites to land the veteran safety.