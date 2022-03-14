Steelers Eyeing 6-Time Pro Bowler Via Trade: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be eyeing a six-time Pro Bowl defender through trade.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are among several teams interested in pursuing six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The 31-year-old Cox has been one of the top defensive tackles over the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Eagles receiving lots of interest for 6x Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox,” says Schultz. “League sources say #Bills, #Steelers and #Chargers all interested (#Cardinals aren’t due to lack of money).”

“Trading Cox would mean a $40M dead cap charge for Philly, so the return would have to be substantial.”

Trading Cox would result in a $40 million dead cap charge spread over the next several seasons.

While the Steelers are “interested” in Cox, Schultz makes sure to stress that Pittsburgh is a “long shot” to acquire Cox.

“Based on conversations I’ve had around the league, I’d probably put #Steelers as a long shot here – I actually like their roster and am not convinced they’d part with a highish draft choice,” says Schultz. “Eagles aren’t necessarily in a rush either when it comes to possible Fletcher Cox trade.”

Steelers Almost Acquired Cox Via Trade in 2021

It’s worth noting that the Steelers previously made an attempt at trading for Cox at last year’s trade deadline, via CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. At the time, the Eagles were seeking a third-round draft pick. However, the Steelers weren’t willing to give up a third-round pick for the star defensive tackle.

“Pittsburgh has a limited cap situation, but Cox’s recently restructured deal afforded the team the flexibility required to add such a player,” said La Canfora back in November. “However, sources said it would have required at least a third-round pick to pry Cox away, and the Steelers were not willing to do so.”

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Cox Remains Productive Interior Defender

There’s little doubt that adding Cox to the mix would give the Steelers one of the most intimidating front sevens in the league. The Steelers already possess reigning defensive player of the year T.J. Watt along with Cameron Heyward on the defensive front.

Cox is one of the most accomplished defensive tackles over the past decade. In addition to being a six-time Pro Bowler, he’s also a four-time All-Pro selection and a member of the All-Decade team of the 2010’s.

While Cox may no longer be the elite force that he was from 2015 until 2019, he remains a force on the interior. According to Pro Football Focus, Cox posted a 68.7 overall grade (29th among all defensive tackles) and 76.2 pass rush grade during the 2021 season (ranking 13th.

At his peak, Cox ranked in the top seven in overall grade for five consecutive seasons from 2015 until 2019.

The Steelers’ interest in Cox was also due in part due to Stephon Tuitt’s absence from the roster last season. The 28-year-old defensive tackle was sidelined for the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury while also missing time due to the tragic passing of his brother.

According to general manager Kevin Colbert, Tuitt has expressed an interest in returning for the 2022 season.

If Tuitt does return, the need to acquire an aging defensive tackle in Cox may not be in the best interest of Pittsburgh. If the Steelers were unwilling to part with a mid-round draft pick in November, it’s hard to envision Pittsburgh being willing to do so this time around.