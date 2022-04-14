Steelers ‘Have an Interest’ in Signing Playmaking Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in signing a notable free agent.

According to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, Pittsburgh is interested in signing safety Tyrann Mathieu. However, Mathieu’s assessment of his worth might not match up with how the Steelers view him.

“The Steelers have an interest in signing Tyrann Mathieu, and they would have enough cap space to sign him to a two-year contract for what they believe he is worth,” said Labriola. “The issue is whether Mathieu agrees with the Steelers’ assessment about what he is worth.”

Free Agent Interest in Mathieu Has Been Lukewarm

The 29-year-old Mathieu remains a free agent despite entering the offseason as one of the top available names on the market. According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, Mathieu was the No. 6-ranked free agent entering the offseason.

However, NFL teams’ interest in Mathieu has been modest. Outside of the Steelers, teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams have shown an interest in possibly signing the three-time Pro Bowl safety.

The Steelers currently have a major hole at their strong safety position, with four-year starter Terrell Edmunds currently a free agent. Mathieu — who is well known for his playmaking ability, having forced 13 interceptions over the past three seasons — and Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick would form arguably the top playmaking safety duo in the league.

When addressed with the topic of potentially adding a veteran such as Mathieu in free agency, general manager Kevin Colbert appeared to shut down the notion. Colbert noted the Steelers prefer to sign free agents coming off of their first contracts. Mathieu is coming off his second contract since entering the NFL in 2013.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“Our preference is always to add players coming off of their first contract or as close to their first contract as they can be,” said Colbert back in March.

Steelers Have Decent Salary Cap Space to Sign Mathieu

The Saints and Eagles have each hosted Mathieu for a visit. Meanwhile, Mathieu and the Rams hold mutual interest in a signing, via a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Saturday, April 9 (via Riley Gates of 247 Sports).

“He’s had some contact with the Saints, some contact with the Eagles,” Graziano said. “I’m told to watch the Los Angeles Rams here. There’s some mutual interest there. Obviously Tyrann Mathieu is a player that would fit with that the Rams like to do in terms of veterans in the locker room, in terms of a player who’s won a Super Bowl before. It could take a little bit to try and work this out financially, and maybe after the draft. But Tyrann Mathieu still a player of interest for a number of contending teams, including the defending Super Bowl champions.”

Graziano also notes a deal for Mathieu may not occur until after the draft in early May.

Compared to Mathieu’s other suitors, the Steelers are in a decent position when it comes to their salary cap situation. Pittsburgh has roughly $15 million in available cap space, which is more than the Rams’ $7 million in cap space and the Eagles’ $11 million in cap space. However, it pales in comparison to the Saints’ $19 million in available cap space.

The Steelers are interested in Mathieu, but it’s ultimately up to the veteran safety on whether or not he wants to take a discount to play in Pittsburgh.