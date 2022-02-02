Steelers Considered Landing Spot for Ex-No. 1 Overall Pick QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could find their new franchise starting quarterback with an unlikely figure.

Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are scrambling for a replacement for the first time in 19 years. The void left by Big Ben is a huge one, considering the Steelers were the epitome of a winning franchise during his 18 years in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers never suffered through a losing season and dominated the AFC North division, winning during eight of Roethlisberger’s 18 years in Pittsburgh and clinching playoff berths in 11 of those seasons.

The good news for Pittsburgh is that they have a rising young nucleus, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The unit features running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Friermuth. All four of those players are no older than 25 years old.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, former No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Bowler Jameis Winston makes sense as the Steelers’ next quarterback.

Why Winston Makes Sense for Steelers

“However, Winston’s arm talent and passing prowess were overshadowed by a lack of winning—he went 28-42 with the Buccaneers—and a glaring interception problem,” says Knox. “With the New Orleans Saints in 2021, the 28-year-old was better on both counts.

Though he started only seven games before suffering a torn ACL, Winston was very good. He passed for 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions while posting a career-best 102.8 rating. The prolific numbers he put up with Tampa Bay weren’t there (he averaged 167.1 yards per game), though, because the supporting cast was underwhelming.

Michael Thomas didn’t play in 2021 following ankle surgery, and the Saints passing attack languished. Marquez Callaway led New Orleans with just 698 receiving yards, while the Saints ranked dead-last in passing.

With Sean Payton having stepped down as head coach and New Orleans projected to be $76.2 million over the cap, a quick turnaround probably isn’t in the cards.

A team with weapons but no surefire starting quarterback such as the Pittsburgh Steelers or even Buccaneers—if Tom Brady retires—could give Winston an opportunity to restart his career. And if he can combine the ball security he showed in 2021 with his earlier downfield lethality, Winston could break out as a franchise signal-caller.”

Winston Excelled in Stint as Saints Starter

Winston’s stats weren’t eye-popping with the New Orleans Saints, but they didn’t have to be. His job in New Orleans was to manage games and keep the turnovers to a minimum, which he did for the first time in his career.

Prior to his injury, Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record, including a win in his last start over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston threw 14 touchdowns versus three interceptions, setting career-bests in touchdown rate (8.7%) and interception rate (1.9%).

For perspective, Winston’s TD rate would have easily been the best in the NFL over an entire season (Aaron Rodgers led the league with a 7.0% TD rate) and his interception rate would have ranked in the top 10.

Winston is not a flashy signing. In fact, there are probably better options out there if the Steelers want to give up some draft capital via trade.

However, due to Winston’s torn ACL injury and his turnover-heavy reputation from his Bucs days, he would be a bargain signing with a high upside.

The 2021 Steelers made it to the playoffs with a 39-year-old Roethlisberger ranking as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league. Roethlisberger’s 55.8 offensive grade was the lowest of any starting QB, according to PFF. Roethlisberger knew how to manage the game and come up clutch when the Steelers needed him the most.

Winston can easily play that role and do a better job of it for the 2022 Steelers. Doing so would keep Pittsburgh in the playoff mix immediately following the retirement of Roethlisberger.