Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Puts Aaron Rodgers on Blast

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments.

The Fox NFL Sunday host went all-in on Sunday, November 7, regarding Rodgers’ recent interview defending his immunization comments before the regular season started.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie,” Bradshaw said. “Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19.”

“Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is,” Bradshaw continued. “We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers Defends ‘Immunized’ Comments

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has come under fire as of late due to his misleading comments regarding his COVID-19 vaccine status. Back in August, Rodgers had stated he was “immunized” when the topic came up regarding his vaccination status.

However, after it was revealed that Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, reports came out that the veteran quarterback is unvaccinated.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, November 5, Rodgers instead blamed the “woke mob” for the backlash regarding his “immunized” comments from August.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth,” Rodgers said.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Rodgers continued. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Instead of taking any accountability for his previous comments, Rodgers has instead deflected blame.

Obviously, Bradshaw isn’t taking kindly to how Rodgers has handled this entire matter.

Big Ben Will Play Versus Bears

The Steelers will be healthy enough — for the most part — entering their Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

As the Steelers look to win their fourth straight game after a 1-3 start to the season, they’ll do so with Ben Roethlisberger in the lineup. The 39-year-old quarterback was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday due to lingering pectoral, hip and right shoulder injuries.

However, he participated fully in practice on Saturday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin made it official by saying that Roethlisberger will play versus the Bears.

“Ben’s playing,” Tomlin said following practice on Saturday, November 6. “It’s just things to manage. He’s been doing this a long time. I’ve been doing it a long time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing.”