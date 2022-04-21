Steelers Meet With QB ‘Built Like Russell Wilson’: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a chance at acquiring a quarterback similar to Russell Wilson.

As reported by Joe Rutter of Tribune Live, the Steelers conducted their final quarterback prospect visit prior to next week’s 2022 NFL draft. Pittsburgh met with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis on Wednesday, April 20 at the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex.

“Malik Willis, who could be the first quarterback selected in the draft when it begins April 28, conducted a top-30 visit at the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex,” said Rutter. “Wednesday is the final day that teams can receive visits from draft-eligible players.”

The Steelers hold the No. 20 overall pick in this year’s draft. As noted by Rutter, Willis could be the first quarterback taken off of the board. Considering QB-needy teams such as the Carolina Panthers (No. 6 pick), Seattle Seahawks (No. 9 pick) and the New Orleans Saints (No. 16 and No. 19 picks) all hold selections before the Steelers, Pittsburgh might have to pull off a draft day trade to move up in order to select Willis.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound quarterback isn’t perfect by any means — he completed just 61.1% of his passes in 2021 — but he may be the most physically gifted of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

Willis May Have Highest Potential of QB Prospects

As noted by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, Willis is “built like Russell Wilson.” Wilson currently has Willis projected to be drafted at No. 9, a pick currently held by the Seahawks.

“We’ve been upfront about Willis: we have a second-round grade on him based on his body of work in college, but that doesn’t mean teams looking for a quarterback won’t take one a round or so before they should,” said Wilson. “Willis had a great week at the Senior Bowl and he then interviewed well in Indy. He’s built like Russell Wilson but obviously in much rawer form.”

“He has the physical tools to be the best passer in this class, all he needs is experience,” Wilson concluded.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Willis is Considered ‘Boom or Bust’ Prospect

The dual-threat quarterback made an impression at Liberty after transferring from Auburn in 2019. During his senior season in 2021, Willis threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with a team-high 878 yards rushing along with 13 rushing touchdowns.

However, the knocks on Willis are his lack of accuracy and the fact that he didn’t play against big-time competition at Liberty. In fact, Liberty played against just one top 25 team all season long when they lost to the SEC’s Ole Miss, 27-14.

Willis struggled drastically in that game in arguably his worst performance of the season, going 16-for-25 for 173 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, his athletic ability combined with his rocket arm have led some to compare him to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the MVP award in just his second season in the league. In other words, he’s the definition of a “boom-or-bust” prospect as NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks notes.

“Willis has boom-or-bust potential with an intriguing set of tools that will have some coaches comparing him to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as a possible ‘one-man show’ at the next level,” explains Brooks.

The Steelers are clearly interested in adding a quarterback in this year’s draft. They’ve hosted the top five quarterback prospects — Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell — along with two lower-tier prospects in Nevada’s Carson Strong and South Dakota State’s Chris Oladokun.

General manager Kevin Colbert stated back in February that the Steelers were aiming to enter camp with four quarterbacks. Pittsburgh currently has two — Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph — quarterbacks with major question marks surrounding both of them. Neither quarterback served as starting quarterbacks during the 2021 season.

The Steelers can go big and potentially find the next Jackson or Wilson, Willis is the way to go. However, Pittsburgh will likely have to force their way up the draft board, which means they’ll have to find a trade partner on draft day.

If Pittsburgh fails to move above its No. 20 overall selection, they’ll likely miss their chance at Willis.