Steelers Looked Into Adding 3-Time Pro Bowl Receiver: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers were involved in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes — well, sort of.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday, November 14, the Steelers made a play for Beckham. However, by the time they called, it was too late as the three-time Pro Bowl receiver had already narrowed his choices down to the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

“He received an offer at the veteran’s minimum from the Packers, while most of the rest of the offers were around a $1 million base salary with a chance to make a few more million with incentives,” says Rapoport. “The Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, Saints and Packers all made offers, as did the Rams.”