Steelers Looked Into Adding 3-Time Pro Bowl Receiver: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers were involved in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes — well, sort of.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday, November 14, the Steelers made a play for Beckham. However, by the time they called, it was too late as the three-time Pro Bowl receiver had already narrowed his choices down to the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.
“He received an offer at the veteran’s minimum from the Packers, while most of the rest of the offers were around a $1 million base salary with a chance to make a few more million with incentives,” says Rapoport. “The Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, Saints and Packers all made offers, as did the Rams.”
“Interestingly, when Beckham was narrowing it down, the Steelers called to make a play, too. But by then, he was on to finalists,” said Rapoport.
Although the Steelers were never rumored as a team interested in the veteran receiver’s services, the report doesn’t come as an sort of surprise. Beckham didn’t sign with the Rams until Thursday. Prior to Thursday, it was reported that Steelers starting receiver Chase Claypool was dealing with a turf toe injury and that he was considered “week-to-week.”
That’s not even mentioning how the Steelers’ other starting receiver, Juju Smith-Schuster, was previously ruled out for the season due to a dislocated shoulder.
The move would have definitely made headlines in Pittsburgh considering Beckham’s stomping grounds over the past three seasons was with the Cleveland Browns — one of the Steelers’ top rivals.
Beckham’s signing with the Rams involves $3.25 million in incentives to go along with his $750,000 base salary and $500,000 signing bonus. While it’s unclear what Pittsburgh would have offered on a possible contract, considering the Steelers have over $11 million in available cap space (according to Spotrac), it’s not far-fetched to think they could have offered a similar deal.