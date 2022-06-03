Steelers a Potential Landing Spot for 6-Time Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential landing spot for Stephon Tuitt’s replacement.

As the Steelers look to replace Tuitt — who announced his retirement earlier this week — Pittsburgh will look to replace one of their best defensive players. Not only is the loss of Tuitt a big one, it’s an even bigger void due to the Steelers’ struggles on run defense last season. Pittsburgh allowed 2,483 rushing yards on the ground and 5.0 yards per carry, the most any Steelers defense has allowed since the merger in 1970.

One potential replacement for Tuitt mentioned by Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated is none other than six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. The 34-year-old McCoy has sparsely played over the past two seasons due to injuries — he’s appeared in just one game since 2020 — but he registered 37 tackles and five sacks during his last full season with the Carolina Panthers back in 2019.

Why McCoy Could Make Sense for Steelers

Perhaps most important is that McCoy has experience playing the defensive end position in a 3-4 alignment, having done so as the left defensive end for the Panthers back in 2019.

“McCoy’s season ended after just one game last season but the aging veteran showed he’s still got some gas left in the tank the last few years,” says Strackbein. “The 12-year vet brings 86 tackles for loss and 59.5 sacks into the season with him. He hasn’t played in practically two seasons because of injuries, first being his quad and then his knee.

Pittsburgh will have to do their homework on McCoy, but if they feels he’s healthy, he’s a proven veteran.”

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

McCoy Produced During Last Full Season in 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, McCoy posted a 72.4 defensive grade and an even better 77.0 run defensive grade during the 2019 season. For perspective, McCoy ranked 21st among all defensive linemen (with at least 100 snaps) in run defense.

During Tuitt’s last full season in 2020, the former second-round draft pick posted a 75.7 defensive grade and a 58.1 run defensive grade, far worse than McCoy’s production.

While McCoy certainly doesn’t replace the pass-rushing production of Tuitt — Tuitt posted 11 sacks in 2020, while McCoy hasn’t posted more than six sacks in a single season since 2016 — he’s clearly capable of being a better run-stopper than Tuitt when healthy.

However, that’s the problem. Assuming McCoy suits up for a team during the 2022 season, he’ll have only played in one game since the end of the 2019 season. For a 34-year-old defensive lineman with a history of quad, biceps and knee injuries since entering the league in 2010, expecting McCoy to produce the way that he did in 2019 may be too much to expect.

The Steelers certainly have tons of depth on the defensive line — Chris Wormley, second-year player Isaiahh Loudermilk and third-round pick rookie DeMarvin Leal — so adding McCoy may not be that much of a risk. But if the Steelers are expecting a veteran replacement such as McCoy to automatically fill Tuitt’s shoes, they’ll likely be disappointed.

If the Steelers can sign McCoy to a low-risk, bargain contract, the veteran may not be a bad addition prior to the start of training camp.