Steelers a Potential Landing Spot for $40 Million Deal Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers could represent a potential landing spot for one of the more notable players in free agency.

As the Steelers seek their replacement for the recently retired Stephon Tuitt, one of the more intriguing options is none other than defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. According to Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein, Ogunjobi is an option to replace Tuitt.

“Larry Ogunjobi is the answer for the Steelers,” says Strackbein. “He was set to sign a deal with the Chicago Bears during free agency but failed his physical and hit the open market again.

The 29-year-old has 63 starts under his belt, found the quarterback seven times last season and had a career-high 14 tackles for loss. His health is an issue following a foot injury last season. If he’s healthy, he’s the best option for the Steelers. If he’s not, things get complicated.”

Ogunjobi Failed Physical With Bears

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals and had agreed to a deal worth $40.5 million across three years with the Chicago Bears early in the offseason. However, a failed physical led the Bears to call off the agreement. The failed physical was as a result of the foot injury Ogunjobi suffered during the Bengals’ postseason run.

To put that in perspective, Ogunjobi’s new deal would have paid him between $13-to-$14 million per season. That deal would have made the veteran defensive tackle one of the top ten highest paid players at his position.

The five-year veteran was a force for the Bengals last season during their Super Bowl. Outside of starting all 16 of his appearances, he led Cincinnati in WAR (wins above replacement) against the run last season and posted 14 tackles for loss, as noted by Derrick Bell of Sports Illustrated.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ogunjobi’s numbers are a lot less impressive. Ogunjobi posted a 50.3 defensive grade and a 38.9 run defensive grade last season. By comparison, Tuitt posted a 75.7 defensive grade and a 58.1 run defensive grade during his last season in 2020.

But Ogunjobi’s advanced numbers aren’t just a massive decline from Tuitt’s own numbers, they ranked as some of the worst of any defensive tackle in the league last season. Among defensive tackles with at least 500 snaps, Ogunjobi’s defensive grade ranked within the bottom 13 of the league. Furthermore, his run defensive grade ranked him within the bottom seven of the NFL.

It’s rare for a player that produces so well on the stat sheet — eight sacks and 32 quarterback hurries or hits — posts below-average advanced grades. But that’s the case with Ogunjobi, according to PFF.

Why Ogunjobi Could Make Sense for Steelers

If the Steelers are seeking an outside replacement for Tuitt, they’d probably be hard-pressed to find a better option than Ogunjobi. With that being said, the Steelers would probably have to offer a worthwhile deal to the veteran, especially considering he was on the verge of signing a deal upwards of $13 million per season.

Furthermore, Ogunjobi appears to be coveted by an AFC rival. According to former NFL player and current SNY analyst Leger Douzable, the Jets have made a contract offer to Ogunjobi.

The Steelers currently have almost $20 million in available cap space, the sixth-most of any team in the league. If Pittsburgh feels their current group of potential Tuitt replacements — Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal — can’t get the job done, signing Ogunjobi may be an avenue worth pursuing.