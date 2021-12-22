Steelers Could Replace Juju Smith-Schuster With Ex-Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Juju Smith-Schuster with one of the top receivers in the game.

Smith-Schuster will be a free agent this offseason. Even though the 25-year-old was limited to just five games this year due to season-ending shoulder injury, he’ll likely be in high demand due to his youth and potential (he was a Pro Bowler in 2018).

According to Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson, this could lead to the Steelers looking for another option in free agency to replace the slot receiver. In fact, Robinson believes that Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading man Chris Godwin could be that replacement.

“Diontae Johnson has evolved into one of the best receivers in the NFL,” says Robinson. “Chase Claypool (his on-field antics notwithstanding) is also uber-talented. But the Steelers will likely need a new slot WR next season. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s one-year, $8 million contract will be up. After he missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, it’s hard to see him back in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been great at drafting and developing their own receiver talent — there’s no debate about that. But the club could be fielding a rookie signal-caller in 2022 following Ben Roethlisberger’s likely retirement. It would behoove Pittsburgh to further build up its receiving corps to ensure that a first-year quarterback has every chance at success. With a few cuts, the Steelers could have more than $50 million in cap space next season. It won’t be a question of whether Pittsburgh can afford Godwin — it will be a question of motivation.”

Godwin’s Resume Speaks for Itself

Godwin recently suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. While the road to recovery will certainly be a tough one, it’s Godwin’s first major injury and he’s still just 25 years of age.

Prior to his injury, Godwin had emerged as Tom Brady’s favorite target. In fact, Godwin ranks No. 3 in the league in receptions and No. 5 in receiving yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Godwin ranks No. 9 among all receivers in offensive grade (81.3). During his Pro Bowl campaign in 2019, Godwin ranked No. 1 among all receivers in offensive grade (90.7)

The Steelers have obviously had a rough-go of things this year. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they missed the postseason.

With that being said, even if Ben Roethlisberger retires and Pittsburgh tries to find his replacement, they will not go into rebuilding mode. This is a franchise accustomed to winning and the team still fields one of the best young offensive units in the league.

Signing Godwin — a proven veteran receiver who happens to be a Super Bowl champion — makes things easier for the Steelers’ next QB, whether that be a rookie or a veteran.

Tomlin’s Message Before Chiefs Game

As the Steelers prepare to fight for their playoff lives versus the AFC-best Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Mike Tomlin has a direct message for his team — don’t get off to a slow start.

Via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live:

“Nineteen points that we scored last week, it isn’t realistic to think it’s going to be enough to get out of the stadium with victory,” Tomlin said.

“We better come in and be prepared to score points and minimize them in situational football and get off the field on third down,” Tomlin continued. “Their starts have been significant, up 14, up 10, up nine. Coupled with our recent experience, that is something that can’t transpire. We can’t play the game in that way, particularly in the comforts of Arrowhead Stadium.”

Tomlin is referencing the Steelers’ slow starts the past two weeks versus the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. During the loss to the Vikings, Pittsburgh didn’t score a single point until late in the third quarter. While the Steelers did knock off the Titans, they barely inched their way to victory after scoring just 10 points through the first three quarters.

At 7-7-1, the Steelers might just have to win out to ensure they’re in the playoffs. They can’t afford another lackluster offensive showing versus the defending AFC champions.