Steelers Sign $16 Million Veteran Linebacker Following Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a veteran linebacker following his release from an AFC rival.

Just hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Myles Jack, their leading tackler from the 2021 season, the Steelers are signing him to a deal. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers are signing Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal.

“Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source,” says Schefter.

Jack had started for the Jaguars since he was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. Over the course of six seasons, Jack started 82 of his 88 appearances and missed just nine total games.

Jacksonville released Jack on Tuesday, March 15, in a move that will save them $8.35 million. He was due to earn $13.15 million in 2022, the third-highest cap figure on the team.

Although Jack racked up 108 tackles in 2021, the advanced analytics paint a different picture. According to Pro Football Focus, Jack posted a 37.7 defensive grade in 2021, one of the lowest marks of any linebacker in the NFL.

However, he’ll play in a more structured defensive system in Pittsburgh, flanked by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.