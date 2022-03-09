Steelers Considered Trade Destination for 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still seeking a franchise quarterback and that could happen via trade.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, the Steelers are a potential trade destination for embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 26-year-old quarterback hasn’t played since the 2020 season and remains embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complains by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Wharton explains that there will be “plenty of bidders” for Watson despite his NFL future still remaining unclear.

“However, there will be plenty of bidders if Watson is cleared to play for 2022 and beyond,” says Wharton. “The Texans would much rather have the $24 million in cap space gained in a trade and a bevy of first-round picks than to continue dealing with the malcontent quarterback. The difficult part of projecting any trade is the timeline for when more information will be available.”

Interest in Watson Trade Remains High

As noted, interest in Watson remains high. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Focus, the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers remain interested in the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. That’s not even mentioning the fact that the Seattle Seahawks are now reportedly an interested suitor following the trade of Russell Wilson.

Due to the shortage of available quality options at quarterback, Watson could emerge as the most highly-coveted QB entering the offseason. With Carson Wentz being traded to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 9, the quarterback market is even smaller.

If the Steelers aim to acquire a worthwhile veteran capable of being a franchise quarterback — rather than sign a stopgap option such as Gardner Minshew or Jameis Winston — they’ll have to aim for Watson.

Wharton stresses that due to Watson’s talent, there won’t be any shortage of suitors.

“Watson is a supremely talented and productive 26-year-old passer,” says Wharton. “He will change expectations for how his new team will fare, especially if his new situation was only a quarterback away from contending. Just in terms of on-field talent, all but a small handful of teams should be interested in upgrading their quarterback position with Watson.”

Texans’ Asking Price Too High at the Moment

The off-the-field question marks bring hesitancy to a potential deal for the Texans quarterback. But if the Texans can budge on their asking price, a trade could become a realistic one for a QB-needy team such as the Steelers.

According to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic back in January, the Texans want at least three first-round picks — at least five assets in total — for Watson.

“The Texans have wanted at least five assets, including three first-round picks, in any trade for Watson, according to sources,” says Howe. “They also have no plans to reduce those demands when trade discussions resume this offseason.”

If the Texans want to speed up their rebuild and acquire some assets rather than have Watson toil on the sidelines moving forward, they’ll budge on their asking price. The longer Watson sits, the more his value declines.

As unlikely as it may seem right now, the Steelers could be in the running for Watson if the Texans’ asking price shrinks.

If Pittsburgh wants to remain a viable contender in the immediate aftermath following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, they’ll pounce on the idea of acquiring Watson, rather than going with stopgap options at quarterback.