Steelers’ Terrell Edmunds Teases Release of New Music

In February Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell ‘Rell Money’ Edmunds released a seven-song album titled “F1rst Quarter,” as well as a video for the album’s opening track, “We Ride.”

Late on Monday Edmunds shared a post on Instagram (@rell_island6/) teasing what appears to be the cover of a new album, one titled My Element EP, which features four tracks, including “Speaking from the Heart” and “So.”

Of course, Edmunds, 24, isn’t the first Steelers player to pursue a career in music during his playing days. For example, in August 2018, former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell released My Side of Things, an EP that dropped just prior to his decision to sit out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the team.

More notably, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw made his musical debut in 1976 with the country-western album I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry, and followed it up with albums in both 1980 and ’81, titled Until You and Here in My Heart.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!

The Steelers Have a Decision to Make on Edmunds

Edmunds is entering a pivotal time in his career. Coming into last season, most NFL analysts regarded him as an average starting safety, if that. But Edmunds—who has been lauded by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for his “availability”—is coming off his most impactful season to date, one highlighted by a two interception game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So it seems likely that the Steelers will pick up the fifth-year option on Edmunds’ contract, which would essentially guarantee that he remains the starting strong safety thru the 2022 season, earning $1,938,789 in salary in 2021 (with a salary cap number of $3,403,842) and then a salary of $6,573,000 in 2022 (with an identical salary cap hit).

Meantime, the Steelers also figure to pick up the fifth-year option on starting free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who would cost them $10,612,000 in 2022, this by virtue of Fitzpatrick having been named to two Pro Bowls, as he was first-team All-Pro in both 2019 and 2020. Then the Steelers will likely try to sign Fitzpatrick to a contract extension during the summer of 2022, much like they plan to try to sign outside linebacker T.J. Watt to a long-term extension this summer.

The deadline for making a decision on the fifth-year options for both Edmunds and Fitzpatrick is May 3.

The last time the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on a first-round pick was in 2019 (cornerback Artie Burns). Burns went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears last year, but he tore his ACL in training camp. He will get another chance to resurrect his career in 2021, as he recently inked another one-year contract with the Bears.

Edmunds is a 2018 First-Round Pick

Terrell Edmunds was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 28 overall) out of Virginia Tech. He has played in 47 of 48 possible regular-season games since he was drafted, with 43 starts. During those games he has recorded 251 total tackles (172 solo), plus three interceptions, two sacks, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

If you missed the release of his first music video, you can watch it below:

VideoVideo related to steelers’ terrell edmunds teases release of new music 2021-04-07T15:50:18-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Steven Nelson Disputes Narratives Surrounding Release by Steelers

• Chuks Okorafor Leads Steelers in Performance Based Pay for 2020

• Oddsmakers Set Steelers Over/Under Win Total for 17-Game Season

