Steelers-Titans Rescheduled, Ravens’ Schedule Altered Too

On Friday the NFL announced that it has rescheduled the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game for Week 7 at 1 p.m. ET on October 25. The contest was originally scheduled for this Sunday, October 4. The update comes in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and personnel.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s game against the Baltimore Ravens (originally scheduled for Week 7) has been moved to Week 8, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on November 1. Baltimore’s bye week now comes in Week 7, giving the Ravens an extra week to prepare for their home game against the Steelers.

The schedule change is also less than ideal in the sense that Pittsburgh won’t play its second road game of the season until October 25. Also, the Steelers now play three consecutive road games between October 25 and November 8 (at Tennessee, at Baltimore, at Dallas).

Two More Titans Players Test Positive for COVID-19

On the other hand, it appears the NFL made a prudent decision to postpone the Steelers-Titans game as the Titans continue to experience more positive COVID-19 tests on a daily basis.

On Friday ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that two more Titans players have tested positive, bringing the total number of players affected to seven.

Two more Titans’ players tested positive today in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2020

On Thursday the Titans added cornerback Kristian Fulton to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, with outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson already on the list.

The Titans are now dealing with a total of 13 new positive tests, not including outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who tested positive last week and missed the team’s Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has said some of Tennessee’s players and staff who tested positive have experienced symptoms, but he said others have not. Tennessee’s facility remains closed indefinitely and the team continues to have no in-person activities.

Mike Tomlin: Steelers ‘Disappointed,’ But ‘We Are All Understanding’

As for Pittsburgh’s reaction to the schedule change: “I am disappointed because we were preparing to play and we’re not getting an opportunity to,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “We understand the nature of this environment we are in … and we are adjusting accordingly. There is disappointment. There is no question. We worked extremely hard at the beginning portion of this week in preparation for what we thought was an opportunity versus an undefeated team in their venue. You lean in on those opportunities. We are not getting an opportunity to do that.

“I think we are all understanding of the situation,” Tomlin added. “It’s not a lack of understanding. It’s just that we live in these seven-day cycles. We had a game scheduled so we were going through a process. Not only is that physical work, that is mental work and we were readying ourselves for the opportunity and we are not getting it and so it is a letdown.”

