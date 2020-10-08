Steelers’ TJ Watt Misses Practice Ahead of Eagles Game

On Thursday the Pittsburgh Steelers continued preparing for Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and today that prep went forward without outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. This according to the most recently issued participation/injury report, which otherwise contained no surprises.

That is, Derek Watt (hamstring) and linebacker/safety Marcus Allen (foot) both missed practice for the second day in a row, and their availably for the Eagles game remains in doubt. Earlier this week Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said their participation in practices will be “a guide in terms of availability.”

Meanwhile, six other players returned to practice after appearing on Wednesday’s injury report, those being quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, center Maurkice Pouncey, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and cornerback Joe Haden, the latter of whom missed practice on Wednesday with an unspecified illness.

If T.J. Watt is unable to go on Sunday, it would obviously be a huge loss for Pittsburgh’s defense. On Wednesday Pro Football Focus named Watt to its First-Quarter All-Pro team, with teammate Cameron Heyward also included as a second-team All-Pro.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Update

As for Sunday’s opponent, two of the Philadelphia Eagles players who missed practice on Wednesday returned today, at least in a limited capacity. Cornerback Avonte Maddox, who has an ankle injury, remained out. In addition, Allshon Jeffrey missed practice on Thursday with an illness and wide receiver Desean Jackson was a limited participant (hamstring).

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/VGXOra5wom — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2020

In terms of Philadelphia’s injury-ravaged offensive line, there were positive developments insofar as center Jason Kelce and guard Nate Herbig returned to practice as full participants, while tackle Lane Johnson was limited by his ankle injury.

On the other hand, the Eagles placed two defenders on injured reserve on Thursday. Linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford both suffered hamstring injuries during the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Steelers to Welcome Fans Back to Heinz Field

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. It will be the first time in 2020 that the Steelers will play a game in front of fans, albeit in a limited capacity. On Monday the governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, updated the state’s guidelines for indoor and outdoor gathering limits, allowing fans to attend for the first time.

On Thursday the Steelers provided new information about the protocols and procedures for entering Heinz Field.

Advice includes: Self-evaluating your health before coming to the stadium and ensuring that tickets are loaded on your phone or the team’s mobile app.

Heinz Field parking lots will open at 11 a.m. ET. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. No tailgating will be permitted. Social distancing and masks will be required at all times and will be enforced.

When you go to your seat location, look for the seats with the red tags/check on them. All fans are encouraged to stay in their assigned zones/pods.

