Steelers’ Troy Polamalu Will Attend Hall of Fame Induction: Report

It was exactly one week ago when former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu revealed on social media that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19, leaving his ability to participate in this weekend’s Hall of Fame ceremonies very much in doubt. The Pro Football Hall of Fame went on to say that it was ‘disappointed’ for Polamalu and praying that he would make a quick recovery, with Polamalu noting that he was “working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for the festivities.”

As it happens, it looks like Polamalu will be attending Saturday’s induction ceremony for the Class of 2020. According to a Friday tweet from Howard Balzer—a Hall of Fame selector and co-cost of Sirius XM’s weekly NFL Hall of Fame radio show—Polamalu “will be here tomorrow to be enshrined in [the] Hall of Fame.”

Hearing that Troy Polamalu, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will be here tomorrow to be enshrined in Hall of Fame. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) August 6, 2021

Moreover, he is expected to arrive in Canton on Friday night.

Polamalu Will Be Presented by Dick LeBeau

Obviously this is welcome news for all involved, as this weekend’s ceremonies would not be the same without Polamalu, who has long been one of Pittsburgh’s most popular and recognizable players. One expects that Polamalu only got the all-clear in the past 24 hours or so, as unlike his other classmates, he was not in attendance for Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game, in which the Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 16-3.

Now Saturday evening’s ceremony can go forward as scheduled (at 6:30 p.m. ET), with Polamalu the first of 12 inductees to be enshrined and former Steelers defensive coordinator/Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau (Class of 2010) handling his introduction.

Polamalu will be followed by Cliff Harris, Steve Atwater, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Steve Hutchinson before another ex-Steelers safety—Donnie Shell—steps up to the podium. Then it’s Isaac Bruce, Jimbo Covert, Edgerrin James, Harold Carmichael and Jimmy Johnson before former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher is the very last member of the Class of 2020 to be enshrined.

Former Steelers guard Alan Faneca Will Be Enshrined on Sunday

Of course, there will be a separate ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 (Sunday at 7 p.m. ET), which features former Steelers guard Alan Faneca. The six-time All-Pro will be presented by former teammate Hines Ward, himself a five-time Hall of Fame semifinalist but never a finalist.

Also honored on Sunday will be late Steelers scout/front office executive Bill Nunn (aka ‘The Dynasty Builder’). Nunn was formally enshrined at a special ceremony in April.

What About Jerome Bettis?

Meanwhile, no news as to whether Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis (Class of 2015) might be able to attend the ceremonies this weekend.

On Aug. 2 Bettis revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation at home.

Part 1: It is important for me to let you all know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I’m currently in isolation at home. Fortunately, I am blessed that my symptoms are very mild because I am vaccinated. — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 2, 2021

He went on to encourage everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.

Part2: I highly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated. We are not in the clear and need to continue to do our part to keep one another safe🙏🏿 — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 2, 2021

