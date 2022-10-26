Steelers Try out Former Cardinals, Georgia Bulldogs Center

On Tuesday the Pittsburgh Steelers held a tryout for former Arizona Cardinals center/guard Lamont Rockarius Gaillard (pronounced GILL-yard) this according to the NFL’s daily personnel notice, as noted by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Lamont Gaillard is a Former 6th-Round Pick

Gaillard — who is 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds — entered the NFL in 2019, when Arizona selected him in the 6th round of the draft (No. 179 overall) out of Georgia. He didn’t play in any regular-season games as a rookie, but in 2020 he appeared in 13 games and made two starts. In fact, he made his first start that year in place of current Steelers center Mason Cole (hamstring), and when he was drafted he was seen as someone who could conceivably push Cole out of a job.

As it happens, the Cardinals traded Cole to the Vikings for a 6th-round pick in March 2021, paving the way for Gaillard to have a continuing role with the 2021 Cardinals. But then Cards general manager Steve Keim elected to waive him in July of that year, a decision that Revenge of the Birds described as “surprising.”

Likewise, Raising Arizona labeled the decision to waive Gaillard as “mysterious,” noting that the “fan-favorite backup center” provided “stability to the center position that had not been provided by Cole.”

Regardless, Gaillard landed on his feet. In fact, three teams put in a claim for him (including the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams) but he was awarded to the Bengals and spent the 2021 season on Cincinnati’s practice squad before re-signing with the Bengals in the offseason. Yet he lost the opportunity to make the 53-man roster when he suffered a calf injury during Cincy’s second preseason game, which led to an injury settlement in early September of this year.

Pittsburgh’s Situation at Center

It would be at least a little bit curious if the Steelers decide to sign Gaillard to the practice squad. Sure, Cole has been battling a foot injury in recent weeks. But the team also has an established backup in Alabama product J.C. Hassenauer. Meanwhile, Ryan McCollum remains on the practice squad, having originally joined the Steelers during training camp, when he was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers could also conceivably turn to former third-round pick Kendrick Green, who has yet to play in a game this season after making 15 starts at center as a rookie. Last but not least, versatile practice squad lineman John Leglue could also be called on to play center in an emergency.

As for Gaillard, it’s perhaps worth noting that he was originally recruited to Georgia as a defensive lineman but became a three-year starter after he switched to offense. A team captain, he started the final 42 games of his college career and he was named All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches in his final collegiate season.

Also, Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — once told ESPN that Gaillard was the best offensive lineman he faced during his college career because “he gave no tendencies.”