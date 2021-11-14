Twitter Reacts to ‘Awful Football’ Played by Steelers, Lions

“Does either team want to win this game?” That’s the way Brooke Pryor of ESPN characterized Sunday’s Detroit Lions–Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field.

Does either team want to win this game? Asking for quite literally everyone. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 14, 2021

As it turns out, the answer was no, as the game ended in a 16-16 tie—”a display of awful football by both teams,” per Jeff Risdon of USA Today—that left the Steelers at 5-3-1 and the Lions at 0-8-1.

This game finishes in a tie as fans boo at Heinz Field. The Steelers are 5-3-1. The Lions are 0-8-1. -end scene- — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 14, 2021

In other words, Detroit ended its losing streak, but the team’s 13-game winless streak rolls on, as per ESPN Lions reporter Eric Woodyard.

Welp, the #Lions won't be going 0-17 after tying with the Steelers, 16-16, during a OT finish. The Lions haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 1955, but nearly pulled off an upset. Detroit is now 0-8-1. The Bengals-Eagles contest during Week 3 of last season was the NFL's last tie. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 14, 2021

It was the first tie in the NFL since September 27, 2020, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 draw.

“All you can do is shake your head after (Lions-Steelers),” tweeted the aforementioned Woodyard.

All you can do is shake your head after that one. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 14, 2021

The overtime session alone was a comedy of errors, with Steelers receivers losing fumbles on two drives, and Pittsburgh’s other drive ending in a punt, thanks to rookie center Kendrick Green snapping the ball way over the head of backup quarterback Mason Rudolph on a shotgun snap.

Lions/Steelers' OT possessions 😅 pic.twitter.com/EXCDnIphWS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 14, 2021

Notably, the Lions had an excellent opportunity to win with 4:03 left in overtime, but Detroit placekicker Ryan Santoso was short on a 48-year field goal attempt.

Steelers-Lions ‘Like Kissing Your Siblings’

Of course, NFL Twitter wasn’t quite as diplomatic as Woodyard or other media types.

One fan said the game was akin to “kissing your siblings.”

Lions and Steelers tie, it's like kissing your siblings. — Jamal Givens (@devon__305) November 14, 2021

Another said that both teams deserved to take the ‘L’ and “run steps for an entire practice as punishment.”

That was a joke. Both teams deserve to take the LOSS and run steps for an entire practice as punishment — Padre146 🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇮 (@Padre146) November 14, 2021

Several fans indicated that they would resort to stress eating, including this one:

After watching the end of Lions-Steelers, I believe I am going to need an emotional support pizza. — brett (@brett8055) November 14, 2021

Twitter user “That Blitz Guy” referred to the game as the “Trash Bowl of the Century.”

Another Twitter user messaged the Steelers’ official account asking if the team “would at least pay his bar tab” from Sunday afternoon?

@steelers could you at least pay my bar tab from this afternoon? — Levi McCrady (@levi_mccrady) November 14, 2021

Some thought that both teams ought to be relegated to a lesser professional football league. Namely the CFL, where former Steelers quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges currently plies his trade for the last-place Ottawa Redblacks.

the lions and the steelers should be relegated to the CFL — Zay (@stfuzae) November 14, 2021

Another had a practical question of sorts, referencing whether the tie was good enough for him to move on in his survivor pool.

I had the Steelers in my survivor pool. Do I move on to next week or nah??? 🤣🤣🤣 — Steven Daniel (@smoothsteve23) November 14, 2021

Not Quite as Bad From the Perspective of Lions Fans

Naturally, the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s contest wasn’t quite as unsightly from the perspective of long-suffering Detroit Lions fans.

One thanked the team for not losing on her birthday.

Thank you @Lions for not losing on my birthday 🥳 💙💙 #OnePride — Lynn (@lmr88) November 14, 2021

Another tweet was clever, saying, “That was definitely one of the games ever.”

Another playfully referenced the time the Lions finished 0-16 (2008), noting that the tie keeps them in the running for another 0-16 season, this in spite of the move to a 17-game schedule.

Lions remembered they couldn’t replicate their 0-16 season unless they got a tie 🧠 https://t.co/OrfwrEcYEl — I’m “Immunized” (@LoganGuenterbe1) November 14, 2021

The Lions will get another chance to potentially move into the win column on Sunday November 21 at Cleveland. The Steelers also return to action next weekend, but on Sunday Night Football at the Los Angeles Chargers.

