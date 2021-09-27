Twitter Reacts to Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Looking ‘Extremely Old’

Sunday Sept. 26 was another rough day at the office for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who struggled mightily in his team’s 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. With no running game of which to speak, Roethlisberger attempted 58 passes, completing 38 for 318 yards, a mere 5.48 yards per attempt. Along the way, he threw one (very short) touchdown pass to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth and a pair of interceptions, but there were so many checkdowns that rookie Najee Harris set a new team record for receptions by a running back (14), this according to Steelers communications manager Michael Bertsch.

RB Najee Harris caught 14 passes for 102 yards. His 14 receptions are the most in franchise history by a RB, tied for the third-most in Steelers history by any player and tied for the seventh-most in League history by a RB…#BertschyBits#HereWeGo #CINvsPIT — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) September 26, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Father Time

Rodney Harrison of NBC Sports has a ready explanation for why Roethlisberger was ineffective against the Bengals, calling the 39-year-old quarterback “extremely old.”

Rodney Harrison on Ben Roethlisberger: “He looks extremely old.” — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 26, 2021

SteelTownUSA chose to express the same sentiment using an image:

RUMOR: Ben Roethlisberger A Mounting Concern To Finish Season https://t.co/hzsnED9N3P pic.twitter.com/4ePEd2Gn4w — SteelTownUsa® (@SteelTownUsa) September 26, 2021

As did pro football writer Ben Cummins, who described Roethlisberger as “cooked.”

Question: How cooked is Ben Roethlisberger? Answer: pic.twitter.com/L9glJaWzsJ — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, another pro football writer, Danny Heifetz of The Ringer, mocked the 18-year veteran by tweeting: “Imagine how bad Ben Roethlisberger would be if he wasn’t in the best shape of his life,” a reference to Big Ben’s relatively recent emphasis on getting in the best possible physical shape.

Imagine how bad Ben Roethlisberger would be if he wasn't in the best shape of his life — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) September 26, 2021

But the visual that everyone is going to remember from Sunday’s game is a four-second clip of Roethlisberger falling to the ground, without being hit, while dumping the ball off to fullback Derek Watt. Here it is, courtesy of Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot:

Even when he's not getting hit, Ben Roethlisberger ends up on the ground. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ShOwvIes7f — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 26, 2021

NFL Observers Have Been Warning of Roethlisberger’s Decline

Of course, select fans and analysts have noted how Roethlisberger’s play has been in decline for at least the past several years, with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reminding us today how he predicted that Roethlisberger and the Steelers would regret allowing Big Ben to come back for one final season.

I said in the offseason that both the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger will regret giving it another go by November. I may have been early. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 26, 2021

It’s not helping that Roethlisberger is facing more pressure (from a pass rush perspective) than he has in years, thanks in part to an offensive line that is in rebuilding mode, with two rookies—center Kendrick Green and left tackle Dan Moore Jr.—featuring in the starting lineup.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, today (Sept. 26, 2021) was the first time Roethlisberger absorbed multiple sacks in three straight games in six seasons.

Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times today. That’s the third straight game he was sacked multiple times. The last time he was sacked multiple times three straight games? 2015. SIX YEARS AGO. When he was 33. Not 39! #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 26, 2021

But even if he had a stellar offensive line in front of him, one wonders if Roethlisberger could still do the job. Consider how January’s playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns was eerily reminiscent of Dan Marino’s last game in the NFL, a 62-7 playoff shellacking at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins Are the Alternatives

The question now is when or if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is willing to bench Roethlisberger in favor of backup Mason Rudolph—or perhaps even former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who was signed to a one-year Reserve/Future contract in January as a kind of reclamation project.

Rudolph, 26, is a former third-round pick (2018) who hasn’t given any indication he can be Roethlisberger’s successor, at least not long-term. Thus far, he has appeared in 15 NFL games and produced a 5-4 record as a starter. Along the way he has completed 201 of 326 passes for 2,089 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, good for an 82.7 career passer rating.

For his part, Haskins is just 24 and has considerably more upside potential, but one can’t forget that he failed so badly in Washington that he was released just a year-and-a-half after the organization made him a first-round draft pick. On the other hand, at least one ex-Washington teammate thinks Haskins is capable of taking over for Roethlisberger, and even Big Ben has raved about Haskins’ throwing ability.

Regardless, if Tomlin doesn’t make a quarterback change sometime in the coming weeks or months, it seems likely that we’ll see more in the way of the following imagery, as shared earlier this week by Barstool Sports:

Ben Roethlisberger outside the pocket pic.twitter.com/2WQdjwKvHV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2021

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• Steelers Urged to Sign Former MVP QB ‘Right Now’