Ex-Steeler Suggests Pittsburgh Is Pursuing 3-Time All-Pro Defender

Until official news breaks (or doesn’t), NFL free agency is all about rumors and speculation from insiders and outsiders. And the latest story swirling around Pittsburgh Steelers free agency is a doozy.

Ex-Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin posted an intriguing Tweet yesterday, March 15, that his former team was “trying land the Bagerr.” Though he botched the spelling, Garvin’s tweet refers to All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, also known as Honey Badger. Mathieu is looking for a new NFL home as a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers trying land the Bagerr 👁👁 — Terence Garvin (@T_Garvin28) March 16, 2022

While Garvin is no insider, he did divulge to SteelersNation.com last offseason that something was about to go down in Pittsburgh mere days before Vince Williams shocked the NFL with his retirement.

Christopher Carter, writer for DK Pittsburgh Sports, also believes that Mathieu is a real possibility for the Steelers.

Former #Pitt safety finds a new home, but also a potential target for the #Steelers is off the board. Terrell Edmunds' return is still in play, but so is Tyrann Mathieu. https://t.co/nv16uKMCK1 — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) March 15, 2022

Why It Makes Sense

If there’s even a shred of truth to the Pittsburgh Steelers pursuing Mathieu, there are many reasons why it makes sense. They’re in foreign territory this offseason — flush with money. Their financial situation gives them a rare opportunity to make a splash signing with the three-time All-Pro.

The Steelers currently rank 11th in league with $21.535 million in cap space (per Spotrac). Cap hits for quarterback Mitch Trubisky (quarterback), center Mason Cole (center), Montravius Adams (defensive tackle), Miles Killebrew (linebacker/safety) and Arthur Maulet (cornerback) are still unknown. Cap hits for Adams, Killebrew and Maulet shouldn’t affect the numbers much.

There will also be a void at the safety position as Pittsburgh will likely let Terrell Edmunds walk in free agency. Mathieu would be a tremendous upgrade over Edmunds, who never lived up to his first-round selection.

Former #Chiefs team MVP and Pro Bowl S Tyrann Mathieu is the last and best safety standing, by far the top at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Additionally, the Steelers’ history of drafting the safety position has been underwhelming since Troy Polamalu in 2003, so landing a seasoned player of Mathieu’s caliber is the fail-safe way.

Imagine — if you will — a backfield with both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tyrann Mathieu in it. That formidable duo would undoubtedly ease the blow of having Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and, potentially, Deshaun Watson in the AFC North.

Minkah Money

Speaking of Fitzpatrick, he’s the next guy up to be paid. The Steelers typically prefer to extend their top players while one season remains on the contract, which is the case for the All-Pro safety. Fitzpatrick’s current contract, which carries an average salary of $4.112 million, expires in March of 2023.

According to Spotrac, Fitzpatrick’s market valuation is four years, $61.073 million, or an average salary of $15.268 million.

If Pittsburgh and Fitzpatrick don’t get a deal done this offseason, he’ll play on his fifth-year option at $10.612 million.

Bye-Bye Banner

On March 16, the Pittsburgh Steelers cut fan-favorite Zach Banner. The offensive tackle never hit his stride in four seasons with the team. Injuries limited him to one game in 2020 and seven last season. Banner’s release comes on the heels of Pittsburgh re-signing fellow tackle Chuks Okorafor on March 14.

We have terminated the contract of OT Zach Banner. @BordasLaw https://t.co/KHqH0BYWiV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2022

With the Banner move, Pittsburgh cleared $5 million of cap space. While that base salary is trimmed, the team will have $1.625 million of dead money left on the books (per Spotrac).

Of course, should Banner go un-signed, a future reunion at a more reasonable salary is always a possibility.