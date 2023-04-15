Steelers Linked to Surprise Cornerback Option

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be targeting a cornerback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Who that cornerback could be, though, is anyone’s guess.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson seemingly threw a new name onto the list of possible first-round choices at cornerback for the Steelers on April 14.

“Miami @CanesFootball corner Tyrique Stevenson, a rising draft prospect regarded as a viable option for the #Steelers first-round pick, has visited Pittsburgh, #Cowboys, #Packers, #Bears and visits #Jaguars Sunday per league source,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Wilson’s tweet is intriguing for a couple reasons. Most notably, though, is the fact that Stevenson could be a first-round option for Pittsburgh.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora indicated that Stevenson has “generally been viewed as a solid Day Two corner buried in a very deep class.”

How Tyrique Stevenson Fits With the Steelers

NFL draft experts have also “generally” identified cornerback and offensive tackle as Pittsburgh’s two biggest needs to address early in the 2023 NFL draft.

If cornerback is the choice, the most obvious fits are Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. The 2023 draft big boards from ESPN and The Athletic have rated those three players the top cornerbacks in the class.

But all three could be gone by the time the Steelers select a player at No. 17. The Athletic big board has each of those cornerbacks ranked in the top 16. As for the ESPN draft board, Witherspoon and Gonzalez are both top 10 players while Porter is rated at No. 18.

Trading up is certainly an option. Rumors have swirled that the Steelers could trade with the Bears to move up to No. 9 in the first round. At that spot, they will very likely land one of the top three cornerbacks.

But if general manager Omar Khan chooses to stay at No. 17, Wilson appears to believe Stevenson could land in Pittsburgh at that spot.

“Big cornerback with the size and play strength to help match up with bigger receivers in the league,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He needs to become more consistent in run support but has the physical attributes to become a starter in a press-man scheme.”

Stevenson began his college career at Georgia and then spent the final two years of his eligibility at Miami. He recorded 21 pass defenses, 3 interceptions, 115 total tackles, including 6 for loss and 1.5 sacks in 41 college games.

On April 13, The Washington Post’s Jason La Confora wrote that the Steelers “love” Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks. He is another possible first-round cornerback option for the Steelers.

Could Steelers Wait on Stevenson, Drafting Another Need in First Round?

Stevenson sounds like a distinct possibility for the Steelers. As Wilson noted, the team invited the Miami cornerback to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit, and he would fill a team need.

But waiting to draft Stevenson until the second round seems to make the most sense. That’s especially true considering the Steelers hold two picks, including the first selection, in the second round.

The highest Stevenson is rated on the draft big boards from The Athletic, ESPN or Pro Football Focus is No. 46. The draft experts at ESPN and The Athletic don’t have Stevenson ranked even in the top 65 players.

Based on that ranking, Stevenson could even be available in the third round. But to guarantee landing the Miami cornerback, the Steelers could target him early on Day 2.

Then in the first round, the Steelers could shore up their offensive line with a tackle prospect at No. 17.

If the Steelers draft a tackle in the first round, wait on Stevenson and he doesn’t fall to the second round, then at least it’s still a “very deep class” at cornerback.