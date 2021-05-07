Steelers Waive Cornerback, Safety to Make Room for Recent Addition(s)

On Friday afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former New York Jets/New Orleans Saints defensive back Arthur Maulet—and per Brooke Pryor of ESPN—also made several recent undrafted free agent signings official. To make room for Maulet & Co. the Steelers terminated the contract of cornerback Trevor Williams and waived safety John Battle.

From the transaction wire, the Steelers officially signed: -DB Shakur Brown

-DB Mark Gilbert

-DB Arthur Maulet

-WR Isaiah McKoy

-DB Lamont Wade

-LB Jamar Watson Steelers also waived DB John Battle, DB Trevor Williams — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 7, 2021

Williams and Battle Were On One-Year Reserve/Future Contracts

Trevor Williams—a former starter for the Los Angeles Chargers—originally worked out for—and then signed with—the Steelers in early January after Joe Haden tested positive for COVID-19 and it became clear he would not be able to appear in the season-finale or the following week’s postseason game. He was subsequently re-signed to a one-year Reserve/Future contract.

As for John Battle, he’s a former undrafted free agent out of LSU who entered the NFL with the New York Jets, signing shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Jets before training camp in 2019 but subsequently caught on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who waived him before the start of the regular season but signed him back to their practice squad, where he spent the 2019 season.

In 2020, he signed a Future/Reserve deal with the Steelers and spent part of last season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Then he inked another one-year Reserve/Future contract in January. But he became expendable with the addition of Maulet and 2021 seventh-round pick Tre Norwood, not to mention rookie undrafted free agent safeties Donovan Stiner (Florida) and the afore-referenced Lamont Wade (Penn State).

The other players included in today’s transactions are: Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown (who is widely viewed as one of the most promising undrafted free agent signings in the league); cornerback Mark Gilbert (Duke), who is the cousin of former New York Jets All-Pro Darelle Revis and a nephew of former NFL standout Sean Gilbert; plus linebacker Jamar Watson (Kentucky) and MAC wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (Kent State).

Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College?

In other news, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday indicating that they can go away for training camp this year, pending league approval.

Here’s the full memo, which also clarifies that restrictions on gatherings away from the facility will be relaxed during the offseason, allowing vaccinated staff members to gather with other vaccinated staff members, and players with other players, but no mixing of the two. pic.twitter.com/8Mi9kpVSs9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

That’s hopeful news for Saint Vincent College and the businesses in and around Latrobe, Pa. Last season marked the first time in more than a half-century that the Steelers did not hold training camp at the school. Instead, they moved to Heinz Field, which has four locker rooms, helping the team comply with required social distancing measures.

Prior to this year’s training camp the Steelers will hold a rookie minicamp (May 14-16), one that will include Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers, the former 2019 D2 Player of the Year. The team will also hold a mandatory minicamp between June 8-10.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to kick off its preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game on August 5.

