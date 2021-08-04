Steelers Waive Injured Cornerback, Offensive Tackle

Little more than 24 hours before the team’s first preseason game, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived two players, cornerback DeMarkus Acy and offensive tackle Anthony Coyle. Both were waived injured, so they will be placed on the team’s injured reserve list on Thursday, unless they are claimed by another club.
DeMarkus Acy: ‘There’s No Quit in Me’
Acy’s injury occurred during Tuesday’s practice; the former Missouri Tigers cornerback said as much in a tweet he sent that night, in which he revealed that he suffered a torn ACL. He went on to say: “… there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons.”
Now his professional debut will need to wait at least another year. Acy was signed by the Steelers in early May after spending part of the 2020 season on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.
Anthony Coyle Had an Injury-Filled Camp
Meanwhile, offensive tackle Anthony Coyle went down with injuries on multiple occasions during training camp, including on July 28 when he suffered what was later described as a stinger.
On July 31 he experienced what Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports described as “another stinger.”
As such, it almost seems like a reprieve for Coyle to be headed for injured reserve, though one wonders how many more chances he will get in the NFL, even though the former All-Patriot League lineman (Fordham) is still just 24 years old.
Coyle was signed by the Steelers in April 2020 and spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad. He also spent time on the active roster, having been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.
Coyle originally entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018, signing with the Houston Texans before moving on to the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. He also played for the New York Guardians of the XFL before joining the Steelers.
Michigan Native Mathew Sexton Has … an Unflattering Nickname?
On the lighter side, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reveals that undrafted free agent wide receiver Mathew Sexton is commonly being referred to as “Cheddar B,” apparently because of his striking resemblance to actor Evan Jones, who portrayed Eminem’s “dumb friend” Cheddar Bob in the film 8 Mile (2002). Apparently, “even Mike Tomlin” has embraced the nickname, which hopefully isn’t a commentary on Sexton’s chances of earning a spot on the team.
The “speedy, scrappy” Sexton (Eastern Michigan) was signed by the Steelers in March after his workout at Michigan State’s Pro Day.
Notably, Sexton is wearing No. 80, which was worn by wide receiver Plaxico Burress when he played for the Steelers (2000-04). Burress would later be mocked for “pulling a Cheddar Bob” for accidentally shooting himself in the leg in 2008, not unlike how the Cheddar Bob character shot himself in 8 Mile:
