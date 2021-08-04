Steelers Waive Injured Cornerback, Offensive Tackle

Little more than 24 hours before the team’s first preseason game, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived two players, cornerback DeMarkus Acy and offensive tackle Anthony Coyle. Both were waived injured, so they will be placed on the team’s injured reserve list on Thursday, unless they are claimed by another club.

DeMarkus Acy: ‘There’s No Quit in Me’

Acy’s injury occurred during Tuesday’s practice; the former Missouri Tigers cornerback said as much in a tweet he sent that night, in which he revealed that he suffered a torn ACL. He went on to say: “… there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons.”

Unfortunately tore my acl today, it hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons. — DeMarkus Acy (@DeMarkusAcy2) August 3, 2021

Now his professional debut will need to wait at least another year. Acy was signed by the Steelers in early May after spending part of the 2020 season on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

Anthony Coyle Had an Injury-Filled Camp

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Anthony Coyle went down with injuries on multiple occasions during training camp, including on July 28 when he suffered what was later described as a stinger.

Tackle Anthony Coyle is down, rest of offense on the field is taking a knee around him. Went down on a play where Haskins hit Mathew Sexton on the run. He comes off the field with a little help. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2021

On July 31 he experienced what Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports described as “another stinger.”

Anthony Coyle down on the field for the second time this week. Looks like another stinger. His left arm is hanging. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 31, 2021

As such, it almost seems like a reprieve for Coyle to be headed for injured reserve, though one wonders how many more chances he will get in the NFL, even though the former All-Patriot League lineman (Fordham) is still just 24 years old.

Coyle was signed by the Steelers in April 2020 and spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad. He also spent time on the active roster, having been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

Coyle originally entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018, signing with the Houston Texans before moving on to the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. He also played for the New York Guardians of the XFL before joining the Steelers.

Michigan Native Mathew Sexton Has … an Unflattering Nickname?

On the lighter side, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reveals that undrafted free agent wide receiver Mathew Sexton is commonly being referred to as “Cheddar B,” apparently because of his striking resemblance to actor Evan Jones, who portrayed Eminem’s “dumb friend” Cheddar Bob in the film 8 Mile (2002). Apparently, “even Mike Tomlin” has embraced the nickname, which hopefully isn’t a commentary on Sexton’s chances of earning a spot on the team.

Eventually upgrade to “MC Bob” .. maybe “Slim Shady” in the near future 😂 https://t.co/ELfLxozijS — Mathew Sexton (@MathewSexton2) August 3, 2021

The “speedy, scrappy” Sexton (Eastern Michigan) was signed by the Steelers in March after his workout at Michigan State’s Pro Day.

Notably, Sexton is wearing No. 80, which was worn by wide receiver Plaxico Burress when he played for the Steelers (2000-04). Burress would later be mocked for “pulling a Cheddar Bob” for accidentally shooting himself in the leg in 2008, not unlike how the Cheddar Bob character shot himself in 8 Mile:





Play



8 Mile (2002) – Cheddar Pulls a Gun Scene (5/10) | Movieclips 8 Mile movie clips: j.mp/1CM8Nah BUY THE MOVIE: fandangonow.com/details/movie/8-mile-2002/1MV58770da8515f23850eaef0750301531e?cmp=Movieclips_YT_Description Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP DESCRIPTION: When Cheddar (Evan Jones) tries to help B-Rabbit (Eminem) win a fight by pulling a gun, he accidentally shoots himself in the leg. FILM DESCRIPTION: Controversial rap star Eminem makes his acting debut in this hard-edged urban… 2011-05-30T16:44:52Z

