Steelers Waive Linebacker to Make Room for Joe Schobert

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers formally announced having traded for Jacksonville Jaguars inside linebacker Joe Schobert, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jags in exchange for the sixth-year veteran. Later in the day, the team revealed that it had waived linebacker Tegray Scales to make room for Schobert on the 90-man roster.

Scales Appeared in Four Games Last Season

Tegray Scales, 25, originally came into the NFL in 2018, signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Indiana. He was with the Steelers for the first eight months of 2019 but was waived when the team cut its roster to 53 players. Last year he played for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, and in October 2020 he spent two weeks on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then in November of last year he signed with the Steelers.

He went on to make his regular-season debut against the Buffalo Bills, and shortly afterwards was added to the team’s active roster. He appeared in four games (playing three snaps on defense and 37 on special teams) before being waived prior to the team’s post-season game against the Browns.

Finally, he signed a one-year Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers in mid-January. He has said that he plans to pursue a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career when his pro football career comes to an end.

Defensive End Calvin Taylor Released with an Injury Settlement

In yet another roster move from Saturday, Pittsburgh released defensive end Calvin Taylor from its Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement. Taylor was waived injured five days ago to make room on the roster for former Ohio State offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon. After he went unclaimed, he reverted to injured reserve.

Since training camp got underway, the Steelers have released three players with injury settlements, the other two being offensive lineman Anthony Coyle and tight end Dax Raymond. The only player currently on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list is defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas, who was waived in July, thereby making room for former Rams and Titans placekicker Sam Sloman.

Rookie Center Kendrick Green Misses Practice

On Saturday the Steelers returned to the practice field, but rookie third-round pick Kendrick Green wasn’t in attendance, having been excused by head coach Mike Tomlin. Brooke Pryor of ESPN also reports that Green has been “playing himself into a position to potentially be the guy on opening day,” per offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

It’s not the first time that Green has been excused by Tomlin; the rookie also missed practice on Sat. July 24.

Roster Cuts Due by Aug. 17

Last but not least, one can expect the Steelers to cut a handful of players in the next several days, as rosters must be reduced to 85 players by Tuesday.

Pittsburgh’s next preseason game is against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on Sat. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Steelers wrap up their preseason schedule on Friday Aug. 27 at the Carolina Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET).

