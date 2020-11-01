Steelers Inactives List Headlined by CB, Top Special Teamer

On Sunday morning the Pittsburgh Steelers issued their list of inactives for today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. At the top of the list are the three players who were already ruled out of today’s contest, those being slot cornerback Mike Hilton, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and safety Jordan Dangerfield.

Replacing Gilbert will be a challenge as he’s been part of the solution in terms of trying to replace inside linebacker Devin Bush, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns. Last week, Gilbert subbed in for ‘Front of the Plane’ Robert Spillane on third downs; that role will go to another defender today. The loss of Dangerfield is significant in its own way, as he is Pittsburgh’s leading tackler on special teams.

Steelers Week 8 Inactive List

CB Mike Hilton

S Jordan Dangerfield

LB Ulysees Gilbert III

DT Carlos Davis – rookie

OT Derwin Gray

TE Zach Gentry

QB Josh Dobbs

Also of note: running back Trey Edmunds and fullback Derek Watt are both active today. Linebacker Jayrone Elliott and rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr. are also active, with the latter making his NFL debut after spending the entire season on the practice squad. M&T Bank Stadium is a fitting place for Brooks to begin his NFL career, as he played his college football at the University of Maryland, as did rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Inactive List

As for Baltimore’s Inactives, that list is highlighted by the Ravens’ No. 1 running back, Mark Ingram II, who has an ankle injury which, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, might keep him out next week against the Indianapolis Colts as well.

The #Ravens are without RB Mark Ingram today, and they may be without him next week vs. the #Colts as well, source said. It’s more of a high-ankle sprain than a low-ankle sprain and those often cause multi-week absences. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

That means that Gus Edwards (4.5 yards per rush) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (6.2 yards per rush) are likely to split the carries at running back for the Ravens. Second-year running back Justice Hill, who does not have a carry this season, is also active.

The other six inactive players for the Ravens are:

QB Trace McSorley

DE Jihad Ward

OL Trystan Colon-Castillo

OL Ben Bredeson

DT Justin Ellis

DT Broderick Washington

Baltimore acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade last week and he will make his Ravens debut.

Meanwhile, cornerback Jimmy Smith is active for the Ravens, despite being limited in practice this week with an Achilles injury. Backup CB Khalil Dorsey is active and could see action in the cornerback rotation, which features Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

‘Welcome Back’ Ben Roethlisberger Billboard

Meanwhile, Dianna Russini, NFL reporter and host for ESPN, reports that Pittsburgh’s team buses did indeed drive by the ‘Welcome Back’ Ben Roethlisberger billboard on their way to M&T Bank Stadium.

The first Steelers bus just pulled in and drive right by this sign. pic.twitter.com/L1JKaX3fAw — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 1, 2020

The billboard was commissioned by Baltimore’s CBS-TV affiliate, WJZ, which is a sister station of KDKA in Pittsburgh. I’m betting the Steelers get asked about the billboard in post-game interviews if the team comes away with a victory over the Ravens. Baltimore is favored by four points.

