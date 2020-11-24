Steelers Get Diagnosis on Zach Gentry’s Knee Injury: Report

After Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that tight end Zach Gentry had suffered a ‘significant’ knee injury.

But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, tests indicate that the second-year tight end suffered a sprain. The injury is serious enough that Gentry will be placed on injured reserve—and miss at least three games—but it’s not as serious as initially feared.

Gentry played only six snaps on Sunday before he left the game, unable to return. He has dressed for only two contests this season, with both appearances coming since Vance McDonald was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on November 9th.

But McDonald is expected to return to the team on Tuesday, so it’s likely he’ll take Gentry’s place on the 53-man roster. The Steelers also have two tight ends on the practice squad: Kevin Rader and Charles Jones, the latter of whom signed just last week.

New Limits on Attendance at Heinz Field

On Monday the Steelers also announced new restrictions that will affect attendance at Heinz Field beginning with the December 6th home game versus Washington. The revised limits come in the wake of a new order issued by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and State Health Director Dr. Levine.

“That order will now limit Heinz Field to no more than 2,500 people in the building, including players, coaches, stadium staff, etc. Consequently, we will have to restrict fans in the seating bowl to family and friends of players and the organization,” said the statement from Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten.

“Today’s new orders and advisories from the State of Pennsylvania do not impact the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens game this Thursday, Thanksgiving night. Fans holding tickets to Thursday’s game will again be required to adhere to already published protocols, including requirements for wearing a mask and social distancing,” added Lauten.

The Steelers say they expect to have approximately 5,500 fans in attendance on Thanksgiving night for the Ravens game. In addition to playing at Heinz Field on December 6th, the Steelers also have a home game on December 27th versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Steelers to Wear Color Rush Jerseys on Thanksgiving

On Monday evening the Steelers also announced that they will wear their color rush jerseys on Thanksgiving when they play the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be the first time they have worn the color rush uniforms this season. The team is 5-1 since they first started wearing them, including a 31-27 win over the Ravens on Christmas Day 2016.

“I love them. I really love them,” said cornerback Joe Haden. “They look sick, and we play well in them. You look good, you feel good, and you play good. I just really love them and am excited we get to wear them.

“All black means all business,” added slot cornerback Mike Hilton. “Those Color Rush are probably our favorite uniforms.”

