Promising Injury Update for Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Revealed: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs might be without star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the regular season, but a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests the rookie might be back in time for their postseason run.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and an ankle injury yesterday, but X-Rays were negative, per coach Andy Reid. They’ll know more after the MRI. The early expectation is CEH is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

Per the journalist, the former LSU Tiger suffered a hip and an ankle injury during the team’s 32-29 victory against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. The sprain occurred in the fourth quarter and as the 21-year-old hobbled off the field, he did not appear to place any weight on his left ankle.

Considering Kansas City’s running game has been something to marvel at this season, this is a huge loss for the team if it appears the No. 32 draft pick won’t be able to suit up in the playoffs either. Sunday evening, Edwards-Helaire confirmed he received Chiefs Kingdom’s messages of support and implied he will do his best to be back on the field during the 2020 campaign.

All the prayers are felt! If I could respond to Everyone I would! So grateful to have such an impact 🤍but y’all know what run through my veins! #RunItBack #Louisianimal #mambamentality — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) December 21, 2020

“Clyde got twisted up,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his post-game presser Sunday. “He had the splits. The X-rays were negative, but we will evaluate him as we go.”

It’s been a rookie season to remember for the reigning college football national champion. Edwards-Helaire has recorded 4 touchdowns on 803 yards and 181 touches, averaging 4 yards per carry.

The Chiefs are expect to earn a first-round playoff bye, so Edwards-Helaire could get at least three weeks off before Kansas City plays their first postseason game.

Chiefs Players Tweet Messages of Support for CEH

In the moments following his injury and into the evening, Chiefs players lit up Twitter with reactions and messages of well wishes for their injured teammates. Check out a few below:

You good my boy! Shake back baby boy https://t.co/W9rHH3CAyb — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 21, 2020

CEH to strong, God got my guy! — DARWIN THOMPSON (@DTRAINN5) December 21, 2020

Damn bro…sheesh. Can’t happen — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) December 21, 2020

Prayers to my brudda 🙏🏾🙏🏾 shake back @Clydro_22 — darrel williams (@darrelwilliams_) December 21, 2020

Time for Le’Veon Bell To Shine

Backup running back Le’Veon Bell stepped up in a big way. Thanks to speed on the former New York Jet, the Chiefs got the go-ahead first down with a minute left in the fourth quarter to secure the close win.

“When I seen the injury with Clyde, obviously, I was praying for the best,” Bell said in his time on the podium Sunday. “It was an ugly way to get tackled… After the game, I came and talked to him. He’s in good spirits… I just kind of told him, ‘Good game. I’m glad you had the opportunity to play back at home.’ He was happy, still excited, in good spirits, so I think him getting worked back in and seeing where he goes with his injury, that’s up to him and the coaches, and we’ll see where we go from there.”

“He’s been a great addition,” Mahomes said of Bell’s contribution since his October 15 arrival. “He’s been making plays when he’s been in the football game. Obviously we’re hoping Clyde gets back quickly, but I think we have good guys in that running back room that will step up and really embrace that role.”

In addition to Bell, Chiefs also have Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington to add some excitement to the running game. Before focusing on the playoffs, Andy Reid’s men have two more regular season contests. Both at home, the Chiefs host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday and the Los Angeles Chargers for their season finale.

