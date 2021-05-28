OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Announce David Alaba Signing

On Friday, Real Madrid announced their first signing for the upcoming season. The club confirmed that Austrian international David Alaba was their new defender. The 28-year-old defender will join Los Blancos after June 30th, when his actual contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end. The team also confirmed that he will be presented after Euro2020.

The team confirmed the news via a statement that they posted on Friday via all their social media platforms.

Real Madrid’s Official Statement

“Real Madrid C. F. has reached an agreement with David Alaba for the player to join the club for the next five seasons.

David Alaba will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player after the end of the 2021 European Championship.“

Cómo llegó al Madrid?

The news on the Alaba signing by Real Madrid was broken by Spanish daily MARCA last week. In that report, the Merengues came to terms with the player, his father, and his agent Pini Zahavi, thus making him the first signing for the club with the objective of renewing their roster for the 2021-22 season. Around the same time, the player underwent the pertinent physical exams to accelerate the process alongside a member of Madrid’s medical staff.

According to the report, the Bayern Munich defender did not want to renew with the club and started to look for options elsewhere. Since Bayern had no plans of transferring him in during the winter transfer market, the player was eligible to leave the club on a free transfer after his contract with the club expires on June 30th.

Once that January 1st date came, Alaba was eligible to negotiate with any club that wanted to acquire his services. At that point, Madrid accelerated their operation and took advantage of acquiring a player of that caliber without having to pay a transfer fee.

Alaba was one of the pillars of Bayern’s two Champions League triumphs in the last seven years and he was going to be one of the most sought-after defenders regardless of the bidder. There was speculated interest from teams like Barcelona, as well as Chelsea, but Madrid ended up offering him an annual contract of around US$13.4 million per year to ply his trade at Valdebebas.

What Does Alaba Offer Madrid?

Alaba’s arrival to the Spanish capital comes just 24 hours after the official departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager of the team for a second time in the last three years. That being said, Alaba’s arrival does cover some of the cracks in Madrid’s roster.

One of the reasons for the club’s desire to sign the Austrian international is because of his polyfunctionality as a player on defense as well as in the midfield. All signs point to him probably playing at left-back, but depending on how the movement within the team ends up, there is a chance he could be a starting central defender alongside Eder Militão, should both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave during the summer. During his 13 years at Bayern, Alaba player the majority of his time at left-back. It was just in the past few seasons, that he was viewed as an option in the team’s central defense, especially when both Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick were the coaches.

He excelled in that position and what made the move even more permanent was the evolution of Canadian international Alphonso Davies out wide, so much so that the former Vancouver Whitecaps man was being considered one of the best in the world in that position. something Alaba also had the distinction of being at one point.

