Rob Gronkowski Barely Ends Buccaneers Touchdown Drought

A tipped ball didn’t stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski from hauling in his 93rd career touchdown reception from quarterback Tom Brady Monday in the Meadowlands.

Gronkowski snagged the loose ball to give the Buccaneers their first go-ahead score during the third quarter in a 25-23 win against the New York Giants. Brady’s 3-yard pass grazed the outstretched hands of a few Giants defensive players before Gronk grabbed the ball wide open in the end zone.

It ended a 2 1/2-quarter TD drought for the Buccaneers after mustering three field goals by kicker Ryan Succop. The NFL’s second-highest scoring offense went more than half without a TD for the first time in almost a month since an Oct. 8 loss in Chicago.

Brady found the end zone again in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard TD to wide receiver Mike Evans for a 22-17 lead. The Buccaneers never trailed again.

With a fourth Succop field goal in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers made it back-to-back games scoring 10 or more fourth-quarter points. They outscored the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and the Giants by a combined 31-9 in fourth quarters.