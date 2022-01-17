Robert Lewandowski Wins The Best Amid Controversial Award Ceremony

Polish international and Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski won The Best Award given by FIFA to the best player in the world for a second consecutive year.

The goalscorer beat out Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who had won France Football’s Ballon d’Or just over a month ago.

In yet another tight selection, Lewandowski beat out Messi as well as Mohammed Salah of Liverpool. The Bayern man once against made his case for being the best player in the world with his continued outstanding performances over the past 12 months. With a total of 58 goals in 2021, Lewandowski was the top goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues by far. He was followed by Frenchman Kylian Mbappé with 43, who was snubbed in the WorldXI.

The goalscorer won the Bundesliga, the German Super Cup, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2021. He also won the Golden Shoe with 41 goals in the German league and a historical record, surpassing the previous scoring record in the Bundesliga, the 40 goals scored by Gerd Müller.

🏆 THIS is the 2021 Men’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11 By the players, for the players.@FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/i0dYe7KUwI — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022

Messi’s Arguments To Win The Best?

For the first time since the implementation of The Best, this is the first year in which the reigning Ballon D’Or winner did not win this award. Obviously there were some arguments about this as there was individuals that Messi should have also won this award.

The Argentine played more games (57) than Lewandowski (44), but the former Borussia Dortmund man had more goals (51 to Messi’s 43). Messi was one of the top providers in the world with 17 assists in 2021 (Lewy had 11).

In terms of titles, they might have not been equal in quantity but perhaps they were in quality. Leo’s Copa del Rey and, even moreso, the Copa América title was what possibly evened the scales in the eyes of some.

Lewy Was Also Selected To The World XI Side

Robert Lewandowski was also selected for the FIFA FIFPro World XI 2021. This team was chosen by the international union of professional footballers and is just recognition from his peers for his outstanding year. The team consists of: Gianluigi Donnarumma, ex-FCB defender David Alaba, Rúben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

I wonder why they picked four forwards… https://t.co/cDEcgjZHpR — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) January 17, 2022

This decision was also filled with lots of questions due to the selection process of some players. One of those examples his Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese international won The Best, while getting snubbed for the WorldXI over Italy and PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The best in the world! ⭐ Edouard Mendy is #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper! 👏 pic.twitter.com/izkH6S8FVv — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2022

Salah was amongst the top three, and he was also snubbed in this consideration.

This travesty was also seen in the women’s game when no Barcelona player was selected after demolishing Chelsea (coached by The Best winning coach Emma Hayes) in the Champions League final this past year.

In the process, the winner on the women’s side, Alexia Putellas, was not even included in the WorldXI.

READ MORE: [IMÁGENES Y VIDEO] Este es el daño causado por devastador tornado en Kentucky