49ers Add Journeyman Veteran QB Who Returns to Home State

The San Francisco 49ers are adding some quarterback help in the wake of the news involving Jimmy Garoppolo and his injured thumb.

And this quarterback, though he played in the Southeastern Conference for his college career, is returning to his home state of California.

Tyler Bray became one of three new roster moves involving the 49ers on Wednesday, December 29. The 30-year-old Bray joins the 49ers’ practice squad along with linebacker Mark Nzeocha and punter Colby Wadman.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Bray helps fill an obvious need on the 49ers’ roster, with Garoppolo attempting to practice this week on his thumb that suffered a grade 3 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament from the Tennessee Titans game per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has Grade 3 sprain of UCL thumb ligament, which pulled off a small price of bone. Garoppolo "has a chance" to play Sunday vs. Texans, he said. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 29, 2021

Per Tracy Sandler of Fan Girl Sports, Garoppolo gave Wednesday practice a try but left early — signifying that his playing status for Sunday against Houston is still up in the air.

As practice gets started, Jimmy Garoppolo heads back to the locker room. We did not get the opportunity to see him throw. #49ers — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) December 29, 2021

If Garoppolo isn’t good to go, the quarterback reins will fall into the hands of 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance, who handled the first team reps during the 49ers’ walk-through practice on Monday, December 27.

But for the former Tennessee Volunteer Bray, this marks a return to the Golden State in his latest football stop.

Bray Once Lived Nearly Three Hours Away From the 49ers

Before heading to the south, Bray became a highly-decorated passer from the San Joaquin Valley of California — at a place that is under three hours driving distance east from the 49ers’ home of Santa Clara.

For my Central California friends, Kingsburg native QB Tyler Bray has been signed to the #49ers practice squad. #FTTB #NFL https://t.co/fOihnOpo8B — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 29, 2021

Bray starred at Kingsburg High School — where he became a four-star pro-style quarterback prospect from Rivals and the nation’s No. 3 overall pro-style quarterback for the 2010 class by 247Sports. One other quarterback who was on that list? Tyler Gabbert, the younger brother of former 49ers quarterback Blaine who was with the franchise from 2014 to 2016.

Bray was also the No. 14 overall California prospect by 247 in a Golden State 2010 class that featured future Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion, who grew up in San Jose.

Bray emerged as a high-profile Power 5 recruit while guiding the Vikings to a perfect 13-0 season that ended with a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 4 title his senior year. Bray was offered by nearby Fresno State and USC but Lane Kiffin managed to reel him in to Knoxville.

Bray as a Volunteer, Then Early NFL Rigors

While Bray threw for 3,612 yards in his final season at Tennessee in 2012, his Volunteer career was met with mixed results.

The Volunteers never won more than six games in the three seasons Bray was there. Bray also witnessed an abrupt coaching change as Kiffin left after one season to take over at USC, which led to UT hiring Derek Dooley. Bray ended his college career with 7,444 passing yards, 69 touchdowns and 28 interceptions according to Sports Reference.

Bray, though, did break one record once held by Volunteer legend Peyton Manning.

#TBT to 2012 when former #Tennessee QB Tyler Bray broke Peyton Manning’s record for passing yards in a single game with 530 yards vs Troy. pic.twitter.com/80sC01t9Nl — Jordan Burns 🅴 (@VolSportsTalkJB) December 28, 2018

Bray then went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs in May following the draft. Bray then made his way to the Chicago Bears by signing a one-year deal on March 16, 2018.

According to ESPN, Bray’s last live NFL action came on November 16, 2020 as a Bear, when he threw for 18 yards on 1-of-5 passing in the 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.