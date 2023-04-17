49ers Contacted Running Back Cousin of 2013 Super Bowl Champ: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have made some final contacts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. And per NFL insider for NBC 2 Houston Aaron Wilson on Monday, April 17, the Niners reached out to one darkhorse backfield option who had a cousin hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the 2013 season.

Wilson revealed Calvin Tyler Jr. of Utah State has been drawing late interest — with the 49ers and the Houston Texans (now led by Ex-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans) as the ones most recently getting in touch with the Aggies star.

Utah State @USUFootball running back Calvin Tyler has been drawing interest-contact from #Texans #49ers per a league source https://t.co/IYATogItBe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2023

Tyler is the young cousin of former Seattle Seahawks second round running back Christine Michael — who backed up Marshawn Lynch during the 2013 season when the ‘Hawks rolled to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos. Michael, who played collegiately for another Aggies team in Texas A&M, played four seasons with the Seahawks and racked up 915 of his 1,089 career rushing yards in the Pacific Northwest according to Pro Football Reference.

Tyler Established Himself at Alma Mater of Another Past Seahawk Great

Tyler’s cousin wasn’t just in the same RB room as Lynch. A past USU standout was also with Michael and Lynch in Robert Turbin.

And the 2023 draft prospect Tyler went on to cement his own legacy post Turbin.

Tyler arrived to Logan via Oregon State as a graduate transfer and right away, established himself as a threat to hit four yards or more per carry. He averaged 4.5 then 4.4 yards per carry in his two seasons with USU. He scored seven touchdowns in both seasons. But his final campaign witnessed Tyler rumble to 1,122 yards and went on to earn a spot in the 2023 Hula Bowl. He also ended his time at USU as a Second Team All-Mountain West Conference selection.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back turned in a 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash during his Pro Day on March 22 per Wilson. He additionally hit 14 reps on the bench press and leaped to a 34″ vertical jump.

Damian Parson of The Draft Network described Tyler as a “prototypical scat back” and a “fun football player” in his draft evaluation. He included how Tyler’s main strengths were his ability to run at a low center of gravity and showing open field burst. Parsons, though, identified Tyler’s lack of size and inability to pick up blitzing linebackers as his primary weaknesses. Lastly, Tyler is facing the fact that he’s a much older prospect at 25.

In the end, Tyler has positioned himself as an additional USU representative in the NFL.

49ers Make WR Decisions

Meanwhile, the 49ers addressed the wide receiver room Monday — including officially deciding on a late free agent.

Chris Conley, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, agreed to a one-year contract per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Conley, who once ran a 4.35 40-yard dash time, first visited the 49ers on Friday and was one of two veteran wide receivers who took in the 49ers’ digs (Laquon Treadwell was the other).

Veteran FA WR Chris Conley, who visited San Francisco Friday, is signing a 1-year deal with the #49ers, source said. The former #Chiefs WR has started for KC, the #Jaguars, the #Texans, and most recently the #Titans. Now, he lands in SF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Conley wasn’t the only WR move on the 49ers’ end. Veteran wideout Jauan Jennings signed an exclusive rights free agent deal to remain with the 49ers via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

WR Jauan Jennings hadn't been listed on the #49ers' recent roster because he hadn't yet signed his one-year ERFA tender. He signed it today, indicating that he'll be part of the team's offseason program, which begins today. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 17, 2023

Barrows includes this decision makes Jennings officially eligible to take part in the 49ers’ offseason program which began Monday. Jennings caught 35 passes for 416 yards and scored once last season with S.F.