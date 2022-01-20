49ers DC Reveals Update on Nick Bosa’s Status Against Packers

When the San Francisco 49ers square off with the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Saturday, they’ll want Nick Bosa on the field.

That should go without saying. Despite the defensive end just missing out on a All-Pro spot, the production from Bosa has been at an elite level all season, totaling 15.5 sacks and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss per PFR.

But the former Ohio State Buckeye suffered a brutal break in the Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. In the second quarter of the 23-17 win, he was hit by fellow defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

It gave Bosa a concussion, and the defensive end is now in protocol to ensure he’s healthy and recovered from the hit. According to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the current state of progress is positive.

“Nick, he’s come along well, going through the protocol there,” Ryans said to media on Wednesday per 49ers Webzone. “Hopefully, he’ll be fine by the end of the week. We definitely need him out there.”

Nothing concrete or definitive from the 49ers DC, but not negative either. Players often successfully go through the concussion protocol in time for the next weekend’s following games, but the 49ers also want to make sure not to jeopardize the star edge rusher’s health further.

Bosa Trolls Cowboys Fans

Just because he got shaken up against Dallas doesn’t mean Bosa didn’t have some juice ready for the Cowboys fanbase. In the brief time he was on the field, the 49ers defensive end registered half a sack. In the time off the field, he’s registered a jab at Dallas.

The day after the 49ers victory at AT&T Stadium, the 49ers defensive end dropped a simple but provoking comment on an Instagram post. As B/R Gridiron displayed, the message was clear.

It’s been decades since Dallas was winning Super Bowls, so the jokes about the Cowboys no longer being “America’s Team” are constant. Even Bosa likes to get in on the fun.

Bosa may be going through the concussion protocol, but if his Instagram comment is any sign of how he’s feeling, it doesn’t seem to be bothering him too much.

Bosa’s Star Teammate Also Recovering

Besides Bosa getting injured, linebacker Fred Warner suffered a low-ankle sprain against the Cowboys. At the time, the injury looked like the worst-case scenario, with Warner suffering the injury without contact and screaming in agony as he went down. He did not go back into the game on Sunday.

However, the linebacker practiced on Tuesday and also sent a message to the 49er faithful about his injury on Monday.

“Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone,” Warner tweeted. I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas. We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next.”

Warner has been a leader and impact maker on the Niners defense since his rise in the 2019 season, and his presence is undoubtedly important if San Francisco wants to stop Packers running back Aaron Jones and the rest of their stable.