49ers Deebo Samuel Upset Over Random Drug Testing

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is back to practice for the first time since Week 7 and has been “randomly” selected for a performance-enhancing drug test for the sixth time this season.

The third-year wideout expressed his frustration via Twitter and it went viral.

“First day back to practice and another PED test there’s no way y’all just be randomly picking my name,” Samuel tweeted out on Tuesday.

First day back to practice and another PED test there’s no way y’all just be randomly picking my name 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Deebo (@19problemz) November 24, 2020

Just a few weeks ago, Samuel was randomly tested again and that’s when his first tweet was published.

“Only played in 3 games and done get tested for PED 5 times. What’s going on.”

Only played in 3 games and done get tested for PED 5 times 🤷🏾‍♂️. What’s going on — Deebo (@19problemz) November 9, 2020

NFL Says PED Is Completely Random

Whether or not the 49ers are picking Samuel over and over on purpose or no, we will probably never know.

What we do know or what the NFL says is that players are selected at random through a computer program to undergo PED testing.

The NFL actually changed the drug testing policy when they updated the CBA laws ahead of the season this year in regards to performance enhancers:

A first failed test for stimulants or diuretics will result in a two-game suspension.

A first failed test for anabolic steroids will result in a six-game suspension.

Manipulation and or substitution and use of a prohibited substance will result in an eight-game suspension.

A second violation for stimulants or diuretics results in a five-game suspension.

A second violation for anabolics will result in a 17-game suspension.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, “The idea is to focus the drug program on clinical care as opposed to punishment. Basically, if you test positive, your test gets reviewed by a board of jointly appointed medical professionals to determine whether you need any kind of treatment. The NFLPA deal memo also says that violations of law for marijuana possession generally will not result in suspension.”

Deebo Set to Return vs. Rams

Back to work, Deebo is set to make his debut in Week 12 vs. the Rams after suffering a hamstring injury in the middle of the season.

Returning with Deebo could be Richard Sherman (calf) and running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) back this week.

“Getting Deebo back, getting Raheem back, Sherm, that stuff is going to help big,” Shanahan said last week. “That’s some juice we need, but we also don’t have much room for error with where our record (4-6) is right now. So, I can’t count on those guys just to come in and change everything.”

Prior to getting hurt, Samuel played a big part in the 49ers’ 24-16 win over the Rams the first time they played them in Week 6. He reeled in six passes for 66 yards and accounting for two touchdowns.

His presence has been missed and he would be a huge help for quarterback Nick Mullens since they will be up against a tough Rams team who upset Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday Night Football.

