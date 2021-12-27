49ers Star Deebo Samuel Welcomes Birth of Son [LOOK]

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a discouraging loss, but that means little in comparison to the wide receiver’s latest life development.

The 25-year-old star announced on Monday that he is now the new father of a baby boy, taking to Instagram and Twitter to share the good news.

Deebo included the caption “I Got You Forever” and the post features three photos and a video of the newborn. He also went on Twitter, writing “8pounds 15oz” just after sharing the photos on Twitter.

In the video, he shows his son’s name, but the camera is moving a little too quickly to be sure what the name is exactly. Either way, the name at the end is Samuel, and that’s all you need to know.

Of course, it’s an excellent day for Deebo and he is clearly excited. Considering how versatile and athletic Samuel is, it’s hard not to think about what his son might be able to do on a football field years down the road.

49ers and NFL World Congratulates Deebo

In the replies to Samuel’s post were many 49ers and NFL players sharing their well wishes for the offensive threat. Raheem Mostert, who recently announced that he and his wife are expecting another child, threw love to his teammate.

“Congrats my brother!!” Mostert replied.

Another 49ers running back, Jeff Wilson Jr., also joined the good vibes by commenting “Blessings.”

Former 49er and current Buffalo Bill Emmanuel Sanders couldn’t contain his excitement, saying, “Ahhhhhh congrats fam!”

Other big names in the NFL joined in as well, such as Sanders’ Bills teammate Stefon Diggs. Diggs replied to Deebo’s news with “Let’s gooooo.”

Deebo even got some love from Portland Trailblazers star small forward Robert Covington, who told the 49ers star, “Congrats my brotha.”

Samuel’s Big Day Comes During Big Season in San Francisco

Samuel made an instant impact as a versatile offensive weapon in his rookie season in 2019, putting up 961 total yards and six touchdowns in his first year in Santa Clara. After a brutal leg injury in the summer of 2020, Samuel was sidelined much of 2020, playing in just seven games, as Pro Football Reference shows.

But the South Carolina product has stayed healthy for most of the 2021 season, and has thrived in a bigger role on the squad because of it. Compared to just 14 rushing attempts in 2019, Samuel has taken 44 touches as an RB this season, totaling 301 yards and seven touchdowns.

Of course, he’s still taking care of business as a receiver, hauling in 70 receptions for 1247 yards and five touchdowns. Samuel has made for a perfect complement to star tight end George Kittle, who is the 49ers’ other top passing weapon.

While Kittle is a massive piece of the offense, it’s hard to say anyone is more explosive on the team than Deebo. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has fully committed to utilizing Samuel to the extent of his abilities, and the 49ers have seen the benefits through his 1548 total yards in just 14 games.