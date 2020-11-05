49ers Elevate Former Top 10 Draft Pick vs. Packers

Nothing new as the San Fransisco 49ers continue to get pegged with injuries and now COVID-19, but thankfully they have a healthy practice squad to fill holes.

Tonight, since they are short wideouts, Kevin White and River Cracraft will be joining the team for the matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers have officially elevated WR Kevin White from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Packers. Another chance to make his mark tonight. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2020

However, they won’t get too comfortable as both players are COVID-19 replacements and will head back to the practice squad after the game.

So far this season, White has made an appearance in just two games. In that time, the former Bears first-rounder returned one kickoff for 20 yards. Cracraft has only played in one game and made one tackle on special teams.

49ers Call Up More Help

Also being called up today are tight end Daniel Helm and safety Johnathan Cyprien as COVID-19 replacements. Running back Austin Walter and guard Tony Bergstrom were called up as well.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the virus yesterday and the team placed left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the reserve/COVID-19 list as “close” contacts with Bourne.

With George Kittle out, some good news comes for the tight end depth as Jordan Reed was officially activated from injured reserve.

Niners Enter Intensive Protocol

On Wednesday, the San Fransisco 49ers were forced to shut down their training facilities after wideout Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus, per NFL insider Adam Schefter reported first.

The 49ers had to enter the NFL’s intensive protocol following the news of Bourne. But, surprisingly they didn’t cancel their Thursday night game.

Following protocols, the 49ers held their final practice virtually and will now have to further its safety measures by limiting the number of people in the weight room, increase testing, and gameday testing. Also, the use of masks/face coverings will be now be enforced at all times or they’ll face penalties.

Several other teams have already had to do this in the past few weeks and it will continue through the season.

Thursday Night Preview in Bay Area

The Packers travel to the Bay Area after one surprising loss to the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers blamed their defeat on the team’s lack of energy. Still, Rodgers had a good game, throwing for 291 yards and three scores.

The Pack’s defense was weak again and failed to stop Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook who practically won the game for the Vikings. Green Bay’s offense wasn’t only lacking energy, they were down top running back Aaron Jones, who missed his second game due to a calf injury. He most likely won’t be back on Thursday either.

The 49ers didn’t play any better against the Seahawks on Sunday their 37-27 loss. Since Jimmy G. can’t play on Thursday because of his ankled, then Nick Mullens will step in. Mullens actually looked a lot better than Garoppolo. Once again, the 49ers will be without wideout Deebo Samuel and running back Raheem Mostert again this week.

