49ers Face Big $10 Million Decision With All-Pro Performer: Insider

There’s no April Fools joking on April 1 regarding the future of one San Francisco 49ers All-Pro.

Back on October 21, 2022, speculation began on what the contract of Trent Williams would look like in the 2023 offseason. Now, a deadline involving Williams’ deal looms, as reminded by 49ers insider Jack Hammer of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat on Friday, March 31.

In October, Hammer posted: “Trent Williams’ contract will be an interesting one to watch this offseason. Currently set up for a $27.3 million cap hit in ’23. Has $6.3 million guaranteed next year, 2024-26 are options years. [The] 49ers can opt into those years by guaranteeing $10 million more of his ‘2023 salary by 4/1.”

Now, April 1 looms for the 49ers and Williams — with Hammer now saying “The 49ers have a big decision to make by tomorrow on Trent Williams.”

Long story short, the magic number is $10 million for Williams and the Niners.

What it All Means

This deal the perennial Pro Bowler is facing has been described as a “team option” for the 49ers. But by guaranteeing the $10 million to Williams, the 49ers get opted in for 2024 to 2026.

The 34-year-old is signed to a six-year deal worth more than $138 million. Included in his deal is a $30.1 million signing bonus and $55.1 million guaranteed per Spotrac. Also included: An average annual salary of more than $23 million.

Williams made a base salary of $1.8 million during 2022. However, that number is projected to jump to $19.4 million in the 2023 season, then elevates to $20.050 in 2024.

With the 49ers trying to avoid being in a salary cap dilemma for the future, this is why Williams’ current deal is being brought up. The blindside protector has been one of the most dominating forces in the league with the 49ers constantly trusting him to create running lanes in violent fashion or neutralize pass rushers during passing situations.

With him set to turn 35 before the 2023 training camp, perhaps the 49ers will work out a deal to where they change Williams’ numbers to the $10 million and ensure he’s got an extended stay in the Bay. Already, there are fans who hope to see the 49ers work something out.

“Please don’t play with Trent Williams. The one thing the team doesn’t need is to how the Silver back pissed off about his uncertain future with the team,” one fan shared on Twitter.

49ers Add Group of 5 Tackle Talent in Mock Draft

Meanwhile, another area to address — though for late April — is who gets to join the 49ers offensive line that’s been led by Williams. Especially in the wake of the departure of right tackle Mike McGlinchey to the Denver Broncos.

And at No. 101 per ESPN analyst Jordan Reid and his newest mock draft, the 49ers address right tackle by taking in Old Dominion standout Nick Saldiveri.

“Right tackle is a weak point for the 49ers, with Mike McGlinchey having signed a high-price deal with the Broncos. Six-foot-six, 318-pound Saldiveri has the potential to step in and fill that void over time,” Reid wrote.

Though he played in the non-Power 5 realm, the 6-foot-6, 318-pounder has plenty of experience in games and with lining up in multiple spots. Draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com wrote how he believes Saldiveri is perfect for a zone blocking scheme — which is what the 49ers are.