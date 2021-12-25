49ers Fans Roast CB Josh Norman for Performance Against Titans

Josh Norman is getting called out for his performance for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tennessee Titans.

There were multiple things that went wrong for the Niners in Thursday night’s 20-17 loss. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw momentum-shifting interceptions, but the team’s secondary also allowed Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to hit several key passes down the stretch in Nashville.

Tennessee wide receiver AJ Brown finished his evening with 11 catches for 145 yards and a score. While Ambry Thomas and K’Waun Williams also had turns lining up against Brown at corner, 49ers fans were noticing Norman’s struggles the most.

This is likely because he did allow the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, allowing Tennessee to go up 17-10.

It could also be because he genuinely didn’t get many stops, as recently released advanced stats show.

#49ers CB Josh Norman gave up three receptions on four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown last night vs. the Titans, according to @PFF. That's a 147.9 passer rating when targeted. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 24, 2021

San Francisco 49ers Fans Sound Off

As one might expect, it was a mix of anger and comedy on Twitter. For some, watching Norman start in big games is frustrating. For others, it’s now getting to the point of hilarity.

Live look at Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/nAe9CuI6Wm — Mada_faka (@Madafak06774732) December 19, 2021

While rookie Ambry Thomas had an impressive performance after some struggles in recent weeks, Norman got picked on. At 34-years-old, there were plenty of users pointing out his age.

“Josh Norman needs to join his former teammate Greg Olsen in the booth I don’t want to watch him play corner anymore,” @TheoAshNFL tweeted.

Another has written off the 49ers’ postseason chances after watching Norman’s recent performance and the team’s loss.

“After that disappointing display…. I’d rather have a senior citizen be a corner than putting Josh Norman in. Ever since his body got disrespectfully whacked by Henry. GGs good luck next year faithful, we aint doing it this year #49ers,” @grandmaflinchy said.

“Get jimmy and Josh Norman on the first bus outa the bay, please Lord #49ers #fttb” @MattyBrenner36 tweeted.

There were even questions about where Josh Norman ranks in the 49ers’ list of worst players.

Is Josh Norman the worst 49er to ever wear the uniform? #49ers — Dan Stratton (@danstrattonshow) December 24, 2021

Brutal.

Josh Norman’s Advanced Stats This Season

Using the numbers at Pro Football Reference, we can break down where Norman has struggled this year and see if it’s been consistently bad. When you look at the season totals, they’re not encouraging. (It’s worth noting that PFR has not updated with Thursday night’s game, so season total numbers will be even worse.)

Coming into Thursday, Norman was allowing a catch rate of 64.8 percent. Considering he allowed three catches on four targets, that number isn’t getting any better. The same goes for his passer rating, which was at 103.2 before registering a 147.9 rating against Tannehill.

By allowing a score to Brown, he’s now allowed four touchdowns on the season, which is not as many as you might think. Meanwhile, the Niners CB allowed 13.5 yards per completion.

Norman has had some solid performances with the 49ers, such as the 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 and the Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In the former he held an impressive receiver group to four catches on seven targets and 53 yards, while the latter saw the veteran hold his opposition to two catches for 38 yards on four targets.