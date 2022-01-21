49ers Make Final Decision on Nick Bosa’s Status for Packers Game

With just a day and some change before kick off, the San Francisco 49ers have announced if defensive end Nick Bosa will be making the trip to Green Bay.

After a week of relatively positive updates but no certain statements on Bosa’s chances, the 49ers were able to announce Friday afternoon that the third-year edge rusher is going to be ready for the Divisional Round game against the Packers.

“The #49ers today announced that DL Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Green Bay Packers,” the team’s official Twitter announced.

But to truly send the 49er faithful into a frenzy, the team posted a hype video of Bosa.

Of course, there were no shortage of fans losing their minds in the replies, and understandably so. Bosa’s presence can be a game-changing one, and after putting up 15.5 sacks in the regular season, he got home on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the 49ers’ 23-17 win.

However, Bosa was later accidentally hit by fellow defensive lineman D.J. Jones, which is how he got the concussion and missed the rest of the game at AT&T Stadium. But after that scary moment, the monstrous defensive end has recovered and will be looking to add to his sack total against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

49ers Announce Two Other Roster Moves

San Francisco also announced two other roster moves on Friday as the team puts the finishing touches on its roster. Two defenders from the practice squad, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha were activated for Saturday’s road trip.

Dennard was added to the team before the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, and played 31 snaps in the 27-24 win but was inactive against the Cowboys, per PFR.

Meanwhile, Nzeocha is a familiar name to 49ers fans. The linebacker has been with the Niners for five seasons now, and even started a few games in 2017. However, he has taken a reduced role this year, appearing in just two games.

Bosa, 49ers Pass Rush in Last Playoff Meeting

When the 49ers and Packers last met in the playoffs, the game ended 34-20 and the 49ers won an NFC Championship after jumping out to a 34-7 lead on Green Bay thanks to a stout defensive performance and running back Raheem Mostert exploding for four touchdowns.

As PFR shows, that stout defensive performance was punctuated by three sacks and three forced fumbles on Rodgers. Bosa was joined by corner K’Waun Williams and defensive lineman Arik Armstead in the sack party, with each player getting one a piece. Interestingly enough, there were no other hits on Rodgers in the game, although the QB did throw two interceptions.

Green Bay’s 16 rushes for 62 yards was probably an even better stat to explain the Niners’ defensive dominance on that day. If San Francisco wants to reach the NFC Championship and pull off another playoff victory over the Packers, they’ll need Bosa and the pass rushers to get home while the rest of the defense does their part against Green Bay’s balanced offensive attack.