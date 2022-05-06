49ers TE George Kittle Shows He’s Excited to Play in Mexico With Fun TikTok

The NFL is headed back to Mexico – at least for one game – and there are some who are overjoyed by the news.

The league announced on Wednesday, May 4 that the San Francisco 49ers will face-off against the Arizona Cardinals on November 21 at Estadio Azteca in one of five international games that are being held during the 2022 season.

It promises to be a heated rematch of the 2005 Mexico showdown where the Cardinals dominated the 49ers 31-14.

And SF tight end George Kittle appears to be already celebrating in his own way.

Completely Amped Up

After the news dropped, Kittle took to TikTok on Thursday, May 5 to express his excitement in a special way during his commute to work.

“A little excited to be playing in Mexico this year,” Kittle captioned the video and then showed him wearing a lucha libre mask with the 49ers logo.

Kittle found more than a few supporters after posting the video on Cinco de Mayo, which is the annual celebration of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire in 1862’s Battle of Puebla.

“George Kittle is a national treasure,” one 49ers fan account said while posting the TikTok video.

we the mexicans have convened to discuss this video and we find it to be… *adjusts glasses*

*looks at paper*

*sees verdict*

*looks up at the crowd* …not offensive thank you to george kittle for the continued support and celebration of our community https://t.co/jKRcKdqm8k — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 5, 2022

“Thank you to George Kittle for the continued support and celebration of our community,” author Shea Serrano tweeted.

Take a look at how George Kittle clocked in for work today 😂 #49ers pic.twitter.com/ryaahevZ7Q — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 5, 2022

“Take a look how George Kittle clocked in for work today,” one fan said.

Making The Announcement

San Francisco dropped the news of the game with a video of Kittle holding the Mexican flag, which was greeted with exuberance by the fanbase as well.

“Hola Fieles! George Kittle here,” the tight end said in the video which was released on the 49ers twitter. “I don’t know if you heard the news — we’re coming to Mexico, baby!”

The 49ers will be the designated “road team” in Mexico during the Monday Night Football game.

Other international games include three in London and the league’s first Germany game, Yahoo Sports says.

Not Looking to Repeat History

History didn’t favor the ‘Niners last time they faced off against the Cards under the lights of Estadio Azteca.

Fans witnessed Arizona quarterback Josh McCown pass for a career-high 385 yards against the lackluster SF pass defense. Not only did McCown have a day, but so did Cardinals kicker Neil Rackers, who sailed in six field goals, a career best, ESPN reported.

“The experience in Mexico City has been wonderful, and this capped it off,” Rackers according to ESPN. “It was wonderful. They’re great fans, really into the game, more knowledgeable than I thought they would be. It was probably the best crowd I’ve been around.”

Vocal Kittle

Kittle made the news rounds in late April after expressing what type of quarterback he hopes to see leading the team come next season. With Jimmy Garoppolo still on the team roster and backup QB Trey Lance being the name on everyone’s lips, Kittle gave his opinion on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” on April 25.

“I’m kind of 50-50, right in the middle, honestly,” Kittle said. “Jimmy, he’s a fantastic leader. We almost won a Super Bowl. We’ve been to the NFC Championship twice in three seasons. And then you look at Trey — I think Trey’s got one of the highest ceilings I’ve ever seen before. Some of the things you see him do on the football field, you’re like, ‘Holy cow. I can’t wait until he throws me passes.’”