49ers Give Update on TE George Kittle’s Return

After missing five games, the 49ers announced that tight end George Kittle has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve.

Once Kittle returns, the Niners have three weeks to decide if Kittle will move back on the active roster or not.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he would still want to bring Kittle or Jimmy Garopolo back if the Niners were to lose this weekend. Shanahan rambled around a simple “no” answer.

“I would think about it a lot differently”, Shanahan explained. I’m not saying for sure no. If I thought it would help him and I thought it would help our team, definitely. I mean, there’s more things to it than just making the playoffs. Obviously, that’s the number one thing, but it would have to do with what George, if he’s risking anything, then it’d be an easy decision. We wouldn’t even think about it, but if he could 100-percent come back and be normal, then that’s something I’ll talk to him about, talk to [general manager] John [Lynch] about it and we’ll figure out what’s best for him and the team.”

49ers GM Would Like to See Kittle & Jimmy G. Back

Shanahan said he would get Lynch’s approval before allowing their stars to return, but he definitely knows Lynch is 100% on board with it.

“If they’re cleared, they get paid to play football and they want to play,” Lynch said a few days ago.

However, it would only really make sense for Kittle or Garoppolo to return if the Niners make the playoffs and they likely blew their chances last week against the Washington Football Team.

San Francisco fell 23-15 to Washington, but at 5-8, they’ll still surprisingly in the playoff race. It’s just going to take a lot of effort. Next up for the 49ers are the Dallas Cowboys and after that, they take on the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It’s Up to Nick Mullens to Carry The Team

Jimmy G. most likely won’t be back since an update on him wasn’t as promising as Kittle’s so the Niners will have to rely on backup Nick Mullens.

“I plan on Nick starting,” Shanahan via NBC Sports. “We’ll always see what goes on in practice, but Nick’s the guy who we will start out with and we’ll see how it goes.”

Mullens will make his eighth start this season.

In Week 14’s matchup, Mullens lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and then when the team got the ball back, he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Even without scoring on offense, Washington managed to win anyway.

Having Kittle back this weekend would obviously be awesome for the offense but on the other hand if the 49ers tank that just means they get a better pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

READ NEXT: 49ers Kyle Shanahan Takes Note of Mike McGlinchey’s Weight