49ers GM John Lynch ‘Accidentally’ Likes Tweet Bashing Jimmy Garoppolo

There’s buzz in the San Francisco 49ers universe today after general manager John Lynch liked a tweet making fun of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The former Super Bowl champ and GM of the Niners since 2017 addressed fans after fans began to notice that he liked a popular tweet about Jimmy G. Many screenshotted the like from Lynch’s profile, as seen below.

John Lynch (49ers GM) liked a “Leave Jimmy in Nashville” pic.twitter.com/l766OxIJ5w — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) December 25, 2021

It’s not quite clear when Lynch liked the post about “leaving Jimmy in Nashville” but it started getting noticed Friday night. Someone must have brought it to Lynch’s attention, because soon after he tweeted out a statement on the issue.

“Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

It’s not the best look for Lynch, accidental or not. While it certainly seems like the 49ers are going to move on from Garoppolo, no general manager is trying to disparage their players, or show support for those who are making those kinds of comments about players.

Original Tweet and San Francisco 49ers Fans’ Reactions

The post making fun of Garoppolo was posted late into Thursday evening after the 49ers 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Garoppolo threw two interceptions as the Niners blew a 10-0 lead, which drew the ire of many fans.

After people began noticing that Lynch liked the tweet, replies from the Faithful began to pour in, most of them tweeting at Lynch.

“@JohnLynch49ers We all want Lance!!!!” @jknop750 wrote. “Enough is enough. We all know in the back of our minds we can’t win the SB with Jimmy. We got as close as we could with him in 2019. Jimmy making rookie mistakes as an 8 year vet!!!”

Another user, like many, is doubtful that it was an accident.

“Seriously, no one will ever believe that,” @SportsOnly14 said. “Should have just blasted Jimmy and moved on with Lance.”

Of course, there were plenty of jokes as well about the “accidental” like.

“who’s gonna tell john we can see his likes,” @gamerjack69 replied.

“John Lynch liking the tweet just made Christmas one to remember,” @OurSF49ers_ tweeted.

Jimmy Garoppolo Struggles Against Tennessee Titans

The timing couldn’t really be worse for something like this, due to Jimmy G’s struggles in the loss to the Titans. It’d be one thing if Garoppolo played well and this happened, but now it looks like insult to injury.

Jimmy G totaled 322 yards and a score, but his two interceptions were directly responsible for the subtraction of points.

His first pick, a target for tight end George Kittle, was intercepted in the endzone as the Niners were trying to go up 14-0 early. The next pick came in the second half, as he threw a questionable pass deep within his own territory and gave the Titans a very short field to score their first touchdown of the game and tie it up at 10-10.

Those crucial mistakes, along with Lynch’s like, is now creating an air of speculation over Garoppolo and the 49ers’ relationship with the QB.