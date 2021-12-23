49ers Insider Shares Take on Kyle Shanahan’s Job Security in 2022

After a disappointing response to a trip to the Super Bowl in 2019, the San Francisco 49ers are heading in the right direction.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a system that has provided immense highs among the lows. He’s brought a dynamic offense of course, but matched by a focus on high-level, hard-hitting defense.

At 8-6 this year and with Shanahan locked up until 2025 on his current contract, the future seems set. There may have been some concerns when the Niners were 2-3 and coming off three straight losses, but the outlook is much more positive with San Francisco now having an 80 percent chance of making the playoffs.

49ers Insider Assesses Kyle Shanahan

ESPN’s 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner participated in the outlet’s recent power rankings, while also adding a small brief on where the Niners and Shanahan are sitting.

“Realistically, there’s almost no chance Shanahan is going anywhere after this season. But speaking in absolutes on anything NFL-related seems unwise, hence the tiniest bit of wiggle room for something unforeseen. Shanahan just signed a six-year contract extension in 2020 that will take him through 2025.”

Even if San Francisco felt an impulse to get rid of the 42-year-old head coach, the buyout on his contract would be a nightmare to deal with. Shanahan’s deal details aren’t public knowledge, but Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn wrote that it’s likely around $10 million a year. Not a definite number, but even that loose estimate would mean having to pay him $40 million just to get him to leave. Not ideal.

The Niners would need to not only fall of the map in the last three games of the season and miss the playoffs, but also do it in such a fashion that the 49ers top brass felt like it was necessary to eat that buyout.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Room

Wagoner also addressed the quarterback situation the 49ers and Shanahan are currently in. Jimmy Garoppolo is the current starter, while third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trey Lance is backing him up.

“But ultimately, the Shanahan era is going to be defined by what happens in the coming years with him coaching and Trey Lance playing quarterback. That duo will be afforded an opportunity to see where they can go together.”

Jimmy G has stayed healthy for the majority of this year and has played well enough to get the 49ers where they are at. When he doesn’t throw an interception, the 49ers are 7-0, which is possibly the most telling and concise stat about his play. He doesn’t make enough happen to carry San Francisco on a daily basis, but when he eliminates mistakes, it’s hard to beat the Niners.

Meanwhile, Trey Lance has worked as an understudy with limited chances in Week 4 and 5. Stepping in for Jimmy G in the first week, he tossed two touchdowns as San Francisco lost to the Seattle Seahawks. However, the initial buzz then concluded quietly in the 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals as he threw for 192 yards, an interception and no touchdowns, per the numbers at Pro Football Reference.