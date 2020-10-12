49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo Get Blasted on Twitter by NFL Fans

After two weeks of being ruled out, Jimmy Garoppolo returned to his starting quarterback position for the 49ers.

If you knew nothing about San Francisco at the start of this season, you would have never known they were just playing in a Super Bowl.

Before getting benched, Garoppolo played a terrible first half having two brutal interceptions and trailed the rebuilding Miami Dolphins 30-7 at the half.

Twitter did what Twitter does best and absolutely blasted Kyle Shanahan‘s effort or lack of.

Here’s just a peep at the creative posts:

What it’s like being a 49ers fan in 2020 pic.twitter.com/0BR3Z9IIMh — NotJoeFlacco: The Podcast (@nachoflacco) October 11, 2020

Just be honest @ Niners.

Bro!!!! They pulled Jimmy G!? And they are “protecting him”. Man stop it 49ers. Just say “he Um ain’t that good.” So we pulled him. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 11, 2020

Who would have thought?

Me after the #49ers start the year 2-3 (I’ve entered the meme portion of my grief 😂) pic.twitter.com/iegOwTaOHe — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 12, 2020

He’s not wrong.

If the 49ers can't beat the Eagles and Dolphins who the hell can they beat? — Lowell Cohn (@LowellCohn) October 11, 2020

Unfortunately…it’s just getting started.

Did Ian just…

Everyone: The Dolphins don’t have a chance to beat the 49ers especially now they are healthy Ryan Fitzpatrick: pic.twitter.com/Bjq43AwTKt — Ian Rapoport (@notrappsheet) October 11, 2020

Nothing good here.

Let’s just blame the refs, it makes it easier.

the best players of the game so far for miami. pic.twitter.com/aafDyMIInc — SG420 (@SJS4206) October 11, 2020

Sorry, not sorry Jimmy G.

Jimmy Garoppolo needs to call his realtor. Time to put the house up for sale. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2020

The truth hurts.

I’ll say it…Ryan Fitzpatrick is handsomer than Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/G6SU4Ijov8 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 11, 2020

Even after having 17 surgeries and sitting out for nearly 2 years….

Alex Smith outscored Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 5. pic.twitter.com/lvP9p81G3Y — 4for4 Fantasy Football (@4for4football) October 12, 2020

