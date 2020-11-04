49ers Lose RB Tevin Coleman Again

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on the team’s injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Shanahan said that running back Tevin Coleman will be out for “a little bit of time” due to reinjuring the same knee. Coach also mentioned that the team will likely promote running back Austin Walter to step up in his place. San Fransisco takes on the Packers Thursday night in a Prime Time meeting.

Their running back depth chart will look like Walter, JaMycal Hasty, and Jerick McKinnon.

Coleman Goes Down Against Seattle

A day after the Niners activated Coleman, who spent the last five outings on injured reserve with a sprained knee, he was ruled out early in Sunday’s game.

So early, in fact, he didn’t make it through the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. There were just under six minutes left on the clock in the first quarter when Coleman took a handoff and gained 12 yards. After he was tackled, Coleman got up slowly and hobbled his way to the sideline after the play.

Coleman was a mystery for a return until after halftime when he was ruled out. His day ended early, having just three carries for 20 yards.

With Coleman ruled out, San Fran was down to just rookie JaMycal Hasty and veteran Jerick McKinnon available at the running back slot. McKinnon had a larger workload earlier this season, so he hasn’t played much. This left the rookie to step up. And he did as much as he could, scoring his first NFL career touchdown in the second quarter.

Other Injury Updates

Tight end Jordan Reed was able to practice today at a limited capacity. There’s a good chance we could see Reed on Thursday night.

Some bad news, however, is that star tight end George Kittle will be out eight weeks or the entire season with a fractured foot.

And as for Jimmy Garoppolo, Shanahan said he suffered a “whole new injury” on Sunday, and his new high-ankle sprain is “worse than the last one.”

Some good news though, if Jimmy G. doesn’t need surgery, he could return within six weeks. But if he does, he will be out the remainder of the season.

When asked to evaluate Garoppolo this season, Shanahan made it clear he isn’t getting rid of him anytime soon. Shanahan also said he felt bad for him because he would only get better by playing more.

Thursday Night Preview

The Packers are coming off a surprising loss to the Packers and Aaron Rodgers said it was because the team was lacking energy. Still, Rodgers had a good game, throwing for 291 yards and three scores.

Their defense failed to stop Dalvin Cook who practically won the game for the Vikings. The Pack played without top running back Aaron Jones, who missed his second game due to a calf strain. He most likely won’t be back this week.

The Niners didn’t play any better against the Seahawks on Sunday in a 37-27 loss. Since Jimmy G. can’t play then Nick Mullens will step in. Mullens actually looked a heck of a lot better than Jimmy. Unfortunately, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert won’t be back this week either.

This game will be tricky considering each side is down star players.

